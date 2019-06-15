NFL notebook: Texans abandon bid for Pats' Caserio

New England, in turn, dropped tampering charges, according to multiple media

reports.

The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they

did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved

on to hire Brian Gaine, who was fired on June 7.

Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for

Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions.

--Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried in San Diego County

on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.

On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as

misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was

acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.

The jury, however, couldn't agree on the other eight charges, which included

six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial. The new

trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

--A day after the Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts

from Detroit, the Lions tweeted that Roberts "reverted back to the team's

roster, per trade conditions" and subsequently was released.

Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in

2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career

games.

--Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was suspended for one game without pay

due to a violation of the NFL's policy on substance abuse.

The discipline is related to Gathers' arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on

suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March

and avoided jail time.

--Field Level Media