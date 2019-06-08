NFL notebook: Texans fire Gaine after one season

"After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to

relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager. Brian is a man of high

character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization," said

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair in a statement.

"We will begin an immediate search for a new GM. In the interim, Football

Operations will be led by Senior Vice President of Football Administration

Chris Olsen. While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the

best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team

for the City of Houston."

Gaine spent three seasons with the Texans as director of player personnel from

2014 to 2016 before joining the Buffalo Bills as vice president of player

personnel in 2017. He was hired as the Texans' GM in January 2018 after former

general manager Rick Smith took a leave of absence to take care of his wife as

she battled cancer. Gaine was signed to a five-year contract.

--The New York Jets hired Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player

personnel Joe Douglas as their new general manager.

ESPN reports Douglas was given a six-year contract, and that he tried to turn

down the job multiple times before agreeing to the lengthy deal.

Douglas was widely reported as the favorite for the job, and some reports

noted his name surfaced as a potential candidate even before the firing of

previous GM Mike Maccagnan last month. The New York Daily News reported

earlier this week the Jets were "not thrilled with the perception" that the

job was Douglas' to lose.

--Prosecutors in suburban Kansas City are not looking into Chiefs wide

receiver Tyreek Hill on suspicion of child abuse, but the Kansas Department

for Children and Families is continuing to investigate Hill. In the meantime,

his status with the team remains uncertain.

The Kansas City Star reported that Steve Howe, the Johnson County district

attorney, said a criminal investigation is inactive but added, "As in any

case, if we receive additional evidence we reevaluate."

In April, Howe's office declined to press charges against Hill or his

fiancée, Crystal Espinal, after an incident in which their young son suffered

a broken arm. He said he believed someone had hurt the child but couldn't

prove it. Howe told The Star that those remarks "still hold true."

--The New York Jets agreed to terms to bring back running back Bilal Powell, a

month after he was cleared from a neck injury that was once considered

potentially career threatening.

Powell, 30, spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Jets, but he suffered a

season-ending neck injury on Oct. 21. He underwent surgery soon after, and

then-head coach Todd Bowles said it could end the running back's career

depending on the results of surgery.

Instead, Powell was cleared on May 8 and sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams

saying he was "really looking forward to getting back to work."

--Field Level Media