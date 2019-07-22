NFL notebook: Texans place Watt, Hopkins on PUP list
The Houston Texans placed defensive end J.J.
Watt and wideout DeAndre Hopkins
on the active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday, indicating both
players will sit out practice when training camp begins later this week.
Texans veterans report on Wednesday and begin practicing Thursday. Rookies
reported Sunday.
Watt had cleanup surgery on his knee in January after Houston lost in the
wild-card playoffs, but there's no indication his recovery will threaten his
regular-season availability.
Hopkins battled a shoulder injury late last season, saying after the playoff
loss he tore ligaments "completely off the bone," but reports at the time said
he would not need surgery. He also fought a foot injury, but said in June he
expected to be ready for training camp.
--Running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas are among six
New England Patriots who will begin training camp on the physically unable to
perform list later this week, multiple outlets reported.
Michel had a knee scope this offseason but is expected to be ready in time for
the regular season. Thomas tore his Achilles on Dec. 23, putting him at risk
of missing regular-season games. If he is not activated from the PUP list
before Week 1, he would have to miss at least six games.
Avoiding the PUP list is 2018 first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, a good
sign as he recovers from a torn Achilles sustained last August. Wynn is the
leading candidate to start at left tackle after the departure of Trent Brown
via free agency and the retirement of free agent signee Jared Veldheer.
--The Miami Dolphins placed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton -- whose left arm
was amputated following a car crash earlier this month -- on the
reserve/non-football-injury list, effectively waiving him.
Norton will not count against the 90-man roster, but the team will still pay
his $495,000 salary, and his medical bills will be covered by insurance
through the NFL and the Dolphins.
The 22-year-old's NFL career is over after his July 4 accident. He had six
surgeries over a two-week span before being discharged from the hospital on
Thursday.
--Tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver Anthony Miller are expected to be
ready for the start of Chicago Bears training camp this week after both
players underwent offseason surgeries, general manager Ryan Pace told
reporters.
Burton had sports hernia surgery after missing the Bears' playoff game against
the Philadelphia Eagles because of a groin injury.
Miller had surgery on his shoulder after his rookie campaign, during which he
hauled in 33 catches for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.
--Field Level Media