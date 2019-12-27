NFL notebook: Texans QB Watson expects to play

Watson told reporters he has "no idea" what head coach Bill O'Brien will

decide, but added, "I don't want to take a day off if that was a question. I'm

not expecting it."

Watson popped up on the injury report with a back issue on Wednesday, getting

listed as limited in an estimated practice report. He was limited again

Thursday, when the Texans did hold a formal practice.

The Texans could improve from the No. 4 seed to the No. 3 seed in the AFC if

the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday,

but they'll know the Chiefs-Chargers result before their game kicks off

against the Titans. If Kansas City wins, Houston is locked into its seed.

--Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson remained optimistic that Zach Ertz

will play in the team's regular-season finale despite the tight end missing

practice.

Ertz sustained a rib injury in the first half of Philadelphia's 17-9 victory

over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowl selection

returned and appeared to be laboring while finishing with four catches for 28

yards.

The Eagles (8-7) would win the NFC East and host a wild-card game as the No. 4

seed in the conference if they defeat or tie the Giants.

--Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott sat out of practice again as he continues to

nurse a right shoulder injury, though he still is expected to play on Sunday

when the Cowboys play the Washington Redskins in their must-win season finale.

Prescott has a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder, but coach

Jason Garrett said Wednesday that he expected Prescott to play this weekend.

Prescott added Thursday that he thought he'd be throwing on Friday in

preparation for the game.

The Cowboys are still are in contention to win the NFC East, but they must

beat the Redskins while the New York Giants must defeat the Eagles for Dallas

to advance.

--Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney insists he will be on the

field for Sunday night's NFC West showdown with the visiting San Francisco

49ers.

"There's no way I'm not playing," Clowney told reporters.

The NFC West title is on the line when the Seahawks (11-4) host the 49ers

(12-3) and Clowney says he will return to action after missing the past two

games with a core-muscle injury.

--Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II might not be playing in

Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the

veteran vowed to be ready for the upcoming playoffs.

Ingram came away with a calf strain in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-15

victory over the Cleveland Browns. He already has been ruled out for the

upcoming game against the Steelers.

--Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry said he has played throughout the

season with a fractured sacrum, which is at the base of the vertebra, but

persisted because he didn't want to miss a game.

Landry, in his sixth season, hasn't missed a game in his career entering

Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old has started

all 15 games for the Browns this season. He has 81 receptions for 1,092 yards

and five touchdowns and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl. He said he was not

sure he could play.

--If Wade Phillips is about to be ousted from his position as defensive

coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, he didn't sound too concerned when

addressing the situation.

"I've heard a lot of rumors out there, but I don't pay attention to rumors,"

the 72-year-old Phillips said. "I'm going to do the best that I can do and if

that's not good enough for somebody, then it isn't. But we want to finish with

a winning season."

--Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller has been suspended without

pay for the next four regular-season games for violating the NFL's policy on

performance-enhancing substances, the league announced.

Miller will sit out Atlanta's regular-season finale at the Tampa Bay

Buccaneers on Sunday, with the suspension including the first three games of

the 2020 regular season. The fifth-round pick out of Washington has played in

10 games, mostly on special teams.

--Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery to treat a

skin infection on his leg, the team announced.

The 21-year-old Jacobs has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a

fractured right shoulder. He has rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns

in 13 games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick of

the 2019 NFL Draft.

--The suspect in the death of the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback

C.J. Beathard was arrested on Wednesday, a day after being put on Tennessee's

most-wanted list.

Michael Mosley, 23, had being sought in the fatal stabbings of Clayton

Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, and was taken into custody outside

Nashville, Metro Nashville Police reported. The two men were killed early

Saturday outside a bar in Nashville following a dispute.

--Field Level Media