NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubisky's two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel, will start
Sunday when the Bears bring a three-game losing streak into Philadelphia.
"We understand that we didn't get the win, but we felt there was definitely an
improvement," Nagy said of Trubisky's performance Sunday during a 17-16
setback.
Trubisky, 25, completed 23 of 35 passes for 253 yards with zero touchdowns,
one interception and one fumble against the Chargers. He did lead the team
into field-goal range late in the game, only to see Eddy Pineiro miss a
41-yard field-goal attempt as time expired.
--Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen will make his NFL debut this
weekend when he gets the start against the visiting Cleveland Browns, the team
announced.
Allen was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2016
NFL Draft. The 27-year-old is getting the nod in place of Joe Flacco, who is
nursing a neck injury. Coach Vic Fangio said the team would re-evaluate the
quarterback situation following its bye, which comes after the Cleveland game.
Fangio didn't rule out the possibility of a stint on injured reserve for
Flacco.
--Quarterback Kyle Allen will start at home Sunday against the Tennessee
Titans as Cam Newton still needs more time with his foot injury, Carolina
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.
Newton last played in Week 2, passing for 333 yards in a 20-14 loss to the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been out ever since, and Rivera said the former
MVP is steadily working his way back.
Allen has started the past five games for the Panthers, who saw their
four-game winning streak end Sunday with a 51-13 road loss to the San
Francisco 49ers.
--Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will trade uniforms but not home cities,
going from the New York Jets to the Giants via trade on Monday, according to
multiple media reports.
The 2015 first-round pick goes to the Giants in exchange for a 2020
third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2021. This would
mark the first time the Jets and Giants have ever completed a trade. Williams,
25, is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season.
--The Philadelphia Eagles acquired defensive end Genard Avery from the Browns
for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
Avery, who was selected by Cleveland win the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft
out of Memphis, recorded 4.5 sacks while playing in all 16 games during his
rookie season. The 24-year-old has seen his playing time diminish this season.
He has made one tackle while competing in two games.
--Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to
bother him the rest of the season, and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J.
Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury.
Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach
Adam Gase announced. Gase said the injury will be a concern the rest of the
season, but Darnold will play through the discomfort.
--Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals
in exchange for a conditional draft pick. Drake, 25, has 47 carries for 174
yards along with 22 receptions for 174 yards in six games this season.
The teams reached agreement on a deal Saturday, and Drake was informed he
wouldn't play in Miami's game at Pittsburgh on Monday night.
--The Washington Redskins are now open to pursuing a trade involving holdout
left tackle Trent Williams, according to multiple media reports.
Williams, 31, requested a trade earlier this season, but the team elected to
wait out his holdout instead. The former fourth overall pick has two years
left on a five-year, $66 million deal.
--Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will have surgery this week to repair
the torn pectoral muscle that ended his season Sunday, NFL Network's Ian
Rapoport reported.
Watt, 30, faces a recovery time of approximately four months and should be
ready in time for OTAs and minicamp this spring, per the report.
--Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and running back Darren
Sproles are expected to return to practice this week, coach Doug Pederson
announced.
Jackson has been sidelined since Week 2 with an abdominal injury while Sproles
has been plagued by an ailing quadriceps since the Eagles' 31-6 victory over
the Jets on Oct. 6.
--Less than two weeks after he was released, Cody Kessler was brought back by
the New England Patriots to give the team two backup quarterbacks behind Tom
Brady.
--Field Level Media