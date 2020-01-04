NFL notebook: Vikings’ Zimmer, GM get vote of confidence

"We value Mike and Rick's leadership and we have every intent of Mike

continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our

football operations, next year and beyond," Wilf said in a statement.

The timing is odd given Zimmer's success in Minnesota, and it comes amid

rumors that Zimmer is a possible replacement for Dallas Cowboys head coach

Jason Garrett. ESPN reported that Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14,

will not return next season.

Zimmer, 63, who is a former Cowboys assistant coach, guided the Vikings to a

10-6 record this season and an NFC wild-card berth. In six seasons at

Minnesota, Zimmer is 57-38-1 and will be making his third playoff appearance

with the team. He's the third-winningest coach in Vikings history.

--The Vikings placed cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve and re-signed

veteran corner Marcus Sherels, two days before their NFC wild-card contest

against the New Orleans Saints.

Hughes is dealing with a neck injury. In addition, cornerback Mackensie

Alexander was ruled out due to a knee injury.

Sherels spent eight full seasons with the Vikings, making a huge impact as a

specialist, including returning five punts for touchdowns.

--Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders confirmed that he is good to

go for Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff round game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sanders, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an ailing

ankle, was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles' NFC East-clinching

34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The second-round pick from Penn State broke the Eagles' rookie records for

yards from scrimmage (1,327) and all-purpose yards (1,641) this year. Sanders

ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 509 yards and

three scores.

--Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL

Most Valuable Player, was among 14 players to make their first Associated

Press NFL All-Pro Team.

Joining him as a first-time selection was Carolina Panthers running back

Christian McCaffrey, who locked up two spots on the first team: running back

and flex position. McCaffrey became the third running back in league history

to both run for 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Jackson is one of four Ravens on the first team, joined by defensive backs

Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, as well as left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

--Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year contract worth

$58.4 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid player in average annual

value at the position.

The deal with the Pro Bowl defensive back averages $14.6 million a year. It

also includes $33 million in total guarantees with a full guarantee of $22

million. He had one year remaining on his rookie contract.

He has 10 career interceptions and three touchdowns with the Bears, was named

to his second straight Pro Bowl this season and was first-team All-Pro in

2018.

