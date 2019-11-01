NFL notebook: Williams says Redskins misdiagnosed cancer

Williams said he thought he was getting a cyst cut out during the offseason

appointment only to learn he had dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a skin

cancer that develops inside connective tissue cells.

Williams later had multiple surgeries to remove the tumor, he said. His

unhappiness over how the Redskins diagnosed the growth was a major factor in

his eight-game holdout that ended Tuesday.

The team asked for the NFL's Management Council to put together a joint

committee to examine Williams' medical records and medical care.

--The New England Patriots released receiver Josh Gordon off injured reserve,

multiple media outlets reported.

The move means that Gordon is available to other teams on the waiver wire.

Gordon, 28, has been dealing with two bone bruises in his left knee and last

played for New England on Oct. 10 against the New York Giants.

--New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was a full participant in

practice for a second straight day, a step toward returning to game action.

Shepard sustained a concussion in a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on

Oct. 6 and has been sidelined since. He has yet to clear the concussion

protocol but could get the go-ahead before Monday night's home game against

the Cowboys. He has had two concussions this season, missing the Week 2 loss

to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a head injury in the season opener at

Dallas.

Rookie cornerback/kick returner Corey Ballentine, also in the concussion

protocol, was a full participant in practice on Thursday. His status for

Monday remained uncertain.

--After a second medical opinion, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is

expected to be out four to six weeks with a herniated cervical disk, according

to multiple media reports. Flacco also is likely to avoid surgery, pending

reviews by additional doctors.

Several news outlets reported that Flacco was expected to be placed on injured

reserve with the neck injury, which would force the Broncos to make a roster

move. However, recent reports speculate that Denver may not make a decision

about IR until after their Week 10 bye.

The team already announced that Brandon Allen will make his first NFL start on

Sunday when the Broncos host the Cleveland Browns, and practice squad rookie

Brett Rypien will serve as the backup.

--Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams practiced in full pads for the

first time in five weeks, according to multiple reports.

Adams has been sidelined with turf toe on his right foot since a 34-27 loss to

the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26. He has missed the Packers' past four

games.

Adams practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, so his progression to full pads

Thursday was a positive sign that he could be active Sunday at the Los Angeles

Chargers.

--New York Jets rookie linebacker Blake Cashman reportedly is out for the

season with a shoulder injury.

The fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota sustained a torn labrum and a

fracture in his shoulder in practice Wednesday, according to the New York

Daily News.

It's the latest blow to a Jets inside linebackers group that lost Avery

Williamson to a torn ACL in the preseason and has had top free agent signee

C.J. Mosley (groin) healthy for only two games.

--The Pittsburgh Steelers returned linebacker Anthony Chickillo to the active

roster after he was removed from the commissioner's exempt list. He is now

eligible to play and practice.

On Oct. 20, Chickillo, 26, was arrested at a casino hotel in southern

Pennsylvania and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment

relating to a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, an Olympic

pole vaulter for the Canadian national team.

All charges were withdrawn Wednesday because Chickillo and Newman, who was

cited for harassment in the incident, elected not to pursue the case.

