NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly may face battery charge

A police spokesman confirmed to ESPN that the oft-controversial Brown, 31, is

a suspect in an alleged incident related to a moving truck that is parked

outside Brown's home and the moving company's employees. According to ESPN,

Brown's trainer Glen Holt was later arrested and charged with one count of

burglary with battery. As of Tuesday night, Brown had not been arrested or

charged.

TMZ, which first reported the story, has added that a police source says that

Brown is being accused of battery and burglary by the driver of the moving

truck. Authorities are said to be in the active process of producing a warrant

to arrest Brown, whom the source says police are attempting to convince him to

surrender peacefully.

According to ESPN, Hollywood police were expected to brief local media before

noon ET Wednesday.

--Speaking to reporters in Mobile, Ala., the site of the Senior Bowl, Cowboys

executive vice president Stephen Jones said that a new deal for prized

quarterback Dak Prescott is the club's "No. 1 priority" this offseason.

"It's been urgent for us," Jones said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"We certainly want to get that done. That's our No. 1 priority as we go into

the offseason is to ... hopefully find some resolution to it and get that

done."

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott made $2.12 million in the 2019 season

while working on the final season of his rookie contract. After being unable

to agree on a long-term deal last summer, the 26-year-old enjoyed the best

season of his career, throwing for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30

touchdowns. A franchise tag for 2020 would cost the Cowboys more than $33

million, with the salary going past $40 million in 2021 on a potential second

franchise tag if no agreement is reached, according to an NFL.com report in

the fall.

--The New York Giants are adding another New England Patriots assistant to

their coaching staff with Bret Bielema set to join the NFC East team,

according to multiple media reports.

Bielema, who was New England's defensive line coach in 2019, will be on the

staff run by recently hired head coach Joe Judge, who was formerly the special

teams coordinator of the Patriots. A former collegiate head coach at Arkansas

and Wisconsin, Bielema, 50, is expected to work on the defensive side of the

ball with new coordinator Patrick Graham, another former Patriots assistant.

Also added to the Giants staff was Jerome Henderson as defensive backs coach,

according to a source at ESPN. Henderson was on Jason Garrett's staff with the

Dallas Cowboys before joining the Atlanta Falcons as defensive passing game

coordinator in 2016. A separate report by AL.com stated that recently fired

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens would also be joining the Giants

staff in an unknown role.

--New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery

last week and is expected to be ready for the team's offseason program in the

spring, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

In addition to shoulder surgery, Edelman was expected to have an arthroscopic

procedure on his left knee. It is not certain if that surgery has been

performed.

Edelman, 33, recorded 100 receptions for a career-high 1,117 yards and six

touchdowns in 16 games this season, his 10th with the Patriots. New England's

season ended with a 20-13 loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans in the AFC

wild-card round on Jan. 4.

--The NFL will test an alternative to the onside kick during the Pro Bowl on

Sunday. While kickoffs no longer are used in the exhibition game, the teams

will have two options at their disposal after scoring on the previous drive.

The first is to have the opponent start its drive at its own 25-yard line. The

second option requires the scoring team to gain 15 yards on one play from its

own 25-yard line, essentially making it a fourth-and-15 situation. Should the

team gain 15 or more yards, it would retain possession. Should it fail, a

turnover on downs occurs and the opposition gains possession at the spot of

the dead ball.

The rule adjustment is the latest attempt to minimize injuries on kickoffs,

which are considered one of the most dangerous plays in football.

--Field Level Media