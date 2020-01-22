NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly may face battery charge
Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played in just one game and was cut by two teams last season, was the subject of an active police investigation on Tuesday for possible battery outside his Hollywood, Fla., residence.
A police spokesman confirmed to ESPN that the oft-controversial Brown, 31, is
a suspect in an alleged incident related to a moving truck that is parked
outside Brown's home and the moving company's employees. According to ESPN,
Brown's trainer Glen Holt was later arrested and charged with one count of
burglary with battery. As of Tuesday night, Brown had not been arrested or
charged.
TMZ, which first reported the story, has added that a police source says that
Brown is being accused of battery and burglary by the driver of the moving
truck. Authorities are said to be in the active process of producing a warrant
to arrest Brown, whom the source says police are attempting to convince him to
surrender peacefully.
According to ESPN, Hollywood police were expected to brief local media before
noon ET Wednesday.
--Speaking to reporters in Mobile, Ala., the site of the Senior Bowl, Cowboys
executive vice president Stephen Jones said that a new deal for prized
quarterback Dak Prescott is the club's "No. 1 priority" this offseason.
"It's been urgent for us," Jones said, according to the Dallas Morning News.
"We certainly want to get that done. That's our No. 1 priority as we go into
the offseason is to ... hopefully find some resolution to it and get that
done."
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott made $2.12 million in the 2019 season
while working on the final season of his rookie contract. After being unable
to agree on a long-term deal last summer, the 26-year-old enjoyed the best
season of his career, throwing for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30
touchdowns. A franchise tag for 2020 would cost the Cowboys more than $33
million, with the salary going past $40 million in 2021 on a potential second
franchise tag if no agreement is reached, according to an NFL.com report in
the fall.
--The New York Giants are adding another New England Patriots assistant to
their coaching staff with Bret Bielema set to join the NFC East team,
according to multiple media reports.
Bielema, who was New England's defensive line coach in 2019, will be on the
staff run by recently hired head coach Joe Judge, who was formerly the special
teams coordinator of the Patriots. A former collegiate head coach at Arkansas
and Wisconsin, Bielema, 50, is expected to work on the defensive side of the
ball with new coordinator Patrick Graham, another former Patriots assistant.
Also added to the Giants staff was Jerome Henderson as defensive backs coach,
according to a source at ESPN. Henderson was on Jason Garrett's staff with the
Dallas Cowboys before joining the Atlanta Falcons as defensive passing game
coordinator in 2016. A separate report by AL.com stated that recently fired
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens would also be joining the Giants
staff in an unknown role.
--New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery
last week and is expected to be ready for the team's offseason program in the
spring, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
In addition to shoulder surgery, Edelman was expected to have an arthroscopic
procedure on his left knee. It is not certain if that surgery has been
performed.
Edelman, 33, recorded 100 receptions for a career-high 1,117 yards and six
touchdowns in 16 games this season, his 10th with the Patriots. New England's
season ended with a 20-13 loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans in the AFC
wild-card round on Jan. 4.
--The NFL will test an alternative to the onside kick during the Pro Bowl on
Sunday. While kickoffs no longer are used in the exhibition game, the teams
will have two options at their disposal after scoring on the previous drive.
The first is to have the opponent start its drive at its own 25-yard line. The
second option requires the scoring team to gain 15 yards on one play from its
own 25-yard line, essentially making it a fourth-and-15 situation. Should the
team gain 15 or more yards, it would retain possession. Should it fail, a
turnover on downs occurs and the opposition gains possession at the spot of
the dead ball.
The rule adjustment is the latest attempt to minimize injuries on kickoffs,
which are considered one of the most dangerous plays in football.
