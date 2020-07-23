NFL notebook: WR Jeudy agrees to terms with Broncos

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on a four-year deal, the team and player both announced Thursday.

Based on his draft slot, Jeudy's deal is worth $15.2 million. Like all

first-round picks, his deal has a fifth-year team option.

Jeudy, who was the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the second

wide receiver taken in the draft behind his Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was selected by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick.

Jeudy caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019, marking his

second consecutive season with 1,000-plus yards and double-digit scores.

Jeudy caught 159 passes for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons

with the Crimson Tide.

--The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on

a four-year deal worth $14.01 million, according to multiple reports.

Like all first-round picks, Lamb's deal has a fifth-year team option.

Lamb, who was the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the first wide

receiver selected by the Cowboys in the first round since Dez Bryant in 2010.

The All-American caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns last

season with Oklahoma, adding another touchdown rushing.

Lamb recorded 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns for the

Sooners. His touchdown receptions rank second in program history, the yardage

is third and the receptions are sixth.

--The Minnesota Vikings announced the signings of the rest of their draft

class, with 14 signings in all to complete the group of 15.

First-round picks Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney lead the way, followed by

offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland, Blake Brandel and Kyle Hinton; cornerbacks

Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand; defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum, James Lynch

and Kenny Willekes, linebacker Troy Dye, wideout K.J. Osborn and safeties Josh

Metellus and Brian Cole II.

Seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley had already signed his contract.

--Field Level Media

