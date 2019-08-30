NFL notebook: 'Zero chance' Williams reports for Redskins opener

"I reached out to him, and he's like, 'Man, there's zero chance I'll be in

that building next week,'" Hall said on The Athletic's "Hail to the Podcast"

on Thursday, saying he spoke to Williams after Allen's comments emerged

Wednesday.

"I hear some whispers that he might show up," Hall added, "and then I talk to

him and it's like, 'Nah, I'm not showing up. We haven't talked, we haven't

addressed the issues.'"

Hall and Williams were teammates for eight seasons, from when Williams was

drafted in 2010 until Hall retired after the 2017 season.

--Free agent defensive end Ryan Russell revealed that he is bisexual, telling

his story through ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz in a piece posted to ESPN.com.

Currently looking to get back into the league after missing last season with a

shoulder injury, the 27-year-old Russell said that after he met with an NFL

team earlier this month, he told himself, "This is the last time I will ever

interview for a job as anything other than my full self."

"Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans

about who I am? Not exactly," Russell continued. "But withholding information

is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career -- and life --

steeped in trust and honesty."

--After Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney reportedly fired his agent

and visited with the Miami Dolphins, a report indicates the interest may not

be reciprocal.

At least if it involves departing with left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Citing "a well-placed source," the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley reported

Dolphins players "would revolt" if the team sent Tunsil to Houston in a deal

for Clowney. As reports came out mentioning a potential Tunsil-for-Clowney

deal, the Dolphins reportedly told Tunsil's camp the team has no plans to

trade him.

--Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt underwent surgery to repair a

sports hernia and missed the preseason finale.

"A full recovery is anticipated," per the team, prior to Hunt's planned return

to action in Week 10.

The Nov. 11 game against the Buffalo Bills marks the date Hunt is eligible to

rejoin the team after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's

personal-conduct policy.

--The Buffalo Bills traded second-year guard Wyatt Teller to the Browns.

The Browns also receive a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Bills in

exchange for fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2020.

Teller, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by Buffalo in 2018 and appeared in

eight games (seven starts) during his rookie campaign.

--Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano's knee injury doesn't seem to be

getting better, and he could land on injured reserve for the first half of the

season, NFL Network reported.

Gano, who finished the 2018 campaign on IR with a knee injury, has not kicked

at all during the preseason, with Joey Slye handling those duties.

Slye entered Thursday 6 for 6, including makes of 55 and 54 yards, then

drilled a 59-yard field goal in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh

Steelers.

--The Atlanta Falcons are bringing 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant in for a

tryout Friday, according to multiple reports.

Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but

the team released him in February and opted to go with Giorgio Tavecchio.

Tavecchio, 29, has struggled in the preseason, however. He has missed five of

his six field-goal attempts from 30-plus yards, including a 53-yarder

Thursday.

--Dallas Cowboys rookie guard Connor McGovern suffered a setback in his

recovery from a partially torn pectoral muscle and could miss the season,

multiple outlets reported.

McGovern reportedly does not need surgery, but the timetable for recovery is

unknown.

--The neck injury sustained by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed earlier

this month will likely end his NFL career, his agent told NFL Media.

Reed injured his third and fourth vertebrae on Aug. 18 and was placed on

injured reserve this week.

--NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in 2019, and

commissioner Roger Goodell said there's room for more.

"The reality is that the demand for playing those games is greater than we

have in the inventory," Goodell told Sports Business Journal.

--A group of retired players involved in a class-action lawsuit against the

NFL over brain injuries was defrauded by their attorney and his Florida

investment firm, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC charged Cambridge Capital Group Advisors of Tallahassee, attorney

Phillip Timothy Howard and investment manager Don Warner Reinhard with

defrauding 20 investors, who largely were the former players.

--Field Level Media