NFL: Number of concussions up slightly

The league said players sustained 224 concussions overall in the preseason and

regular season. That was 10 more than in 2018 but far from the previous

three-year average of 266.3 between 2015-17.

"From here on, we are going to be driving our concussion reduction efforts

against that new benchmark," NFL executive vice president of health and safety

initiatives Jeff Miller said on a conference call with reporters.

"Last year's number was a substantial drop. This year's number is

statistically similar to it. We feel as if we've found a new place from where

we need to continue to push down the number of concussions."

The NFL has implemented rules and equipment changes in recent years to try to

lessen the number of injuries, especially head trauma. NFL.com said league

officials were particularly pleased with a previously reported drop in

concussions -- from 45 in 2018 to 30 in 2019 -- sustained during preseason

practices, in which certain high-impact drills have been banned.

Data did show an increase in the number of concussions experienced during

preseason games, with a disproportionate amount sustained by players who did

not earn roster spots. Reducing the number of preseason games is a topic being

discussed for the new collective-bargaining agreement between owners and

players.

The league said games last season were stopped a halted 19 times by spotters

to remove a player from the field for a concussion test, and that players

continued to self-report concussions.

The NFL also said anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament

injuries dropped to five-year lows in 2019. ACL tears decreased from 57 to 47,

and MCL tears fell from 132 to 109.

--Field Level Media