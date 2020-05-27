American Football

NFL onside kick alternative clarified before Thursday vote

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

When NFL teams vote on the proposed rule change to adopt an alternative to the onside kick on Thursday, the language will be different from what was first introduced.

The rule would permit teams to attempt a fourth-and-15 untimed play from their
own 25-yard line twice per game in regulation.

The updated language also clarifies placement of the ball in the case of a
penalty on the scoring play preceding the untimed down. A penalty on the
scoring team would place the ball at the 40 instead of the 25. A defensive
penalty on the preceding play puts the ball at the 13 1/2-yard line.

American Football

Dolphins owner says 2020 season will 'definitely' happen

YESTERDAY AT 16:35

A team can also call timeout before the snap of the ball on the untimed down
and change its decision to execute a kickoff.

At least 24 owners must vote to approve the rule on Thursday for it to pass.

--Field Level Media

American Football

Belichick, McCarthy favored to win NFL Coach of Year honors

YESTERDAY AT 19:28
American Football

Belichick, McCarthy favored to win NFL Coach of Year honors

YESTERDAY AT 19:25
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Dolphins owner says 2020 season will 'definitely' happen

YESTERDAY AT 16:35
American Football

Belichick, McCarthy favored to win NFL Coach of Year honors

YESTERDAY AT 19:28
American Football

Belichick, McCarthy favored to win NFL Coach of Year honors

YESTERDAY AT 19:25
American Football

NFL.com corrects Kaepernick's 'retired' designation

23/05/2020 AT 15:53

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Tom Brady urges New England Patriots to seize Super Bowl glory in Texas

00:01:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleDolphins owner says 2020 season will 'definitely' happen
Next articleCharity scores from Twitter poll on Livingston keeper's contract