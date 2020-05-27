NFL onside kick alternative clarified before Thursday vote

When NFL teams vote on the proposed rule change to adopt an alternative to the onside kick on Thursday, the language will be different from what was first introduced.

The rule would permit teams to attempt a fourth-and-15 untimed play from their

own 25-yard line twice per game in regulation.

The updated language also clarifies placement of the ball in the case of a

penalty on the scoring play preceding the untimed down. A penalty on the

scoring team would place the ball at the 40 instead of the 25. A defensive

penalty on the preceding play puts the ball at the 13 1/2-yard line.

American Football Dolphins owner says 2020 season will 'definitely' happen YESTERDAY AT 16:35

A team can also call timeout before the snap of the ball on the untimed down

and change its decision to execute a kickoff.

At least 24 owners must vote to approve the rule on Thursday for it to pass.

--Field Level Media

American Football Belichick, McCarthy favored to win NFL Coach of Year honors YESTERDAY AT 19:28