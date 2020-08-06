NFL opt outs: At least 65 players choose not to play

Jacksonville cornerback Rashaan Melvin became the third member of the Jaguars to opt out of the 2020 season, doing so Thursday before the 4 p.m.

ET

deadline.

Melvin joined the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.75 million deal in March and was

expected to compete for a starting cornerback spot. The 30-year-old, a

six-year veteran, has played for the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, New

England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.

American Football Dozens of players positive for COVID-19 since training camps open, opt-out deadline looms 5 HOURS AGO

Last season in Detroit, he played in 13 games (12 starts) with 68 tackles and

11 passes defensed.

Melvin joins defensive tackle Al Woods and special-teams member Lerentee

McCray as Jaguars' opt-outs.

Other players to opt out on Thursday:

--Rookie offensive lineman Lucas Niang, drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in

the third round in the April. He is the only 2020 draft pick who won't play.

--New York Jets wide receiver Josh Doctson, who signed with the team in

February. Doctson, 27, was a first-round pick by Washington in 2016.

--Tampa Bay tackle Brad Seaton, who qualifies for the higher-risk stipend,

according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

--Guard Malcolm Pridgeon of the Cleveland Browns, who became the fifth member

of the team who won't play.

--San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman, who is a cancer survivor and could

qualify for the higher-risk stipend. He spent the 2019 season on injured

reserve

In all, 65 players were known to accept the NFL's option not to play amid the

coronavirus pandemic, with the majority being offensive and defensive linemen.

Eight members of the New England Patriots opted out.

One who was heavily considering opting out but didn't was Buffalo Bills

cornerback Tre'Davious White, who took to Twitter to blast people who

criticized him for even thinking about it.

"Crazy that me choosing my family's wellbeing over a game comes with so called

fans attacking and questioning me and saying I'm selfish," White wrote. "No

you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the

way my girl's grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?"

Players considered high risk for COVID-19 will receive a $350,000 stipend and

an accrued NFL season if they decide to opt out. Players without risk can

receive $150,000, according to the agreement approved last week by the league

and the NFL Players Association, although the voluntary opt-out stipend is

solely an advance toward future salary. The stipend is not available to

undrafted rookies.

--Field Level Media

American Football Lions remove Stafford from COVID-19 list after 'false positive' YESTERDAY AT 04:52