American Football

NFL owners table plan to reward minority hiring

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

NFL owners voted Tuesday to table a resolution that would have rewarded teams for hiring minorities, NFL Media reported.

Looking to increase diversity in the ranks of head coaches and general
managers, the resolution had proposed allow teams to move up 10 places in the
third round of the draft ahead of the second year under a newly hired minority
GM. For newly hired head coaches of color, teams would get a six-place jump in
the third round of the draft before his second season.

Should a team hire a minority head coach and GM in the same year, the rise
would be 16 places in the third round -- potentially into the second round.

American Football

Report: NFL developing facemasks with surgical/N95 material

19 HOURS AGO

NFL owners held a virtual meeting Tuesday. The proposal would have needed 24
of 32 votes to pass.

Critics of the plan to expand the Rooney Rule said it could lead to unintended
consequences for minority hires.

"There's three things that they're worried about," Hall of Fame coach Tony
Dungy told the Pro Football Talk PM podcast on Monday. "Number one, how does
this put me in my relationship with the other coaches that I work with, and
other white coaches? Are they thinking I'm getting an advantage now? Number
two, when that general manager or owner hires me, is he hiring me because he
thinks I'm the best person, or is he hiring me to move his draft choice up a
little bit? And then the third thing this is nobody feels like they want
anything special.

"... Don't hire me and then say I'm going to give you more draft choices later
on because you need help. And I know that's not the reason why the proposal is
being put in, I know that's not what they're driving at, but that's still the
end result. And so there's still some things the league needs to think about,
about this proposal."

Only one of five head-coaching vacancies this offseason went to a minority
candidate, with the Washington Redskins hiring former Carolina Panthers coach
Ron Rivera. According to NFL.com, only three of the past 20 head-coaching
openings were filled by a person of color.

The NFL established the Rooney Rule in 2003, requiring teams to interview
minority candidates for all head-coaching and senior football operations jobs.

In other business Tuesday, the owners reportedly voted to approve a resolution
that would prevent teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for
coordinator positions.

--Field Level Media

American Football

NFL reportedly increases Rooney Rule stipulations

20 HOURS AGO
American Football

Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges

16/05/2020 AT 18:29
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Report: NFL developing facemasks with surgical/N95 material

19 HOURS AGO
American Football

NFL reportedly increases Rooney Rule stipulations

20 HOURS AGO
American Football

Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges

16/05/2020 AT 18:29
American Football

Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

16/05/2020 AT 17:28

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Tom Brady urges New England Patriots to seize Super Bowl glory in Texas

00:01:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

17/05/2020 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Belgium's Meunier joins Hazard on sidelines

24/03/2017 AT 14:44
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReport: NFL developing facemasks with surgical/N95 material