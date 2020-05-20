NFL owners table plan to reward minority hiring

NFL owners voted Tuesday to table a resolution that would have rewarded teams for hiring minorities, NFL Media reported.

Looking to increase diversity in the ranks of head coaches and general

managers, the resolution had proposed allowing teams to move up 10 places in

the third round of the draft ahead of the second year under a newly hired

minority GM. For newly hired minority head coaches, teams would get a

six-place jump in the third round of the draft before his second season.

Should a team hire a minority head coach and GM in the same year, the rise

would be 16 places in the third round -- potentially into the second round.

NFL owners held a virtual meeting Tuesday. The proposal would have needed 24

of 32 votes to pass.

While the potential new rule was tabled, the league did make a change Tuesday

that will prevent teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for

coordinator positions.

"I think that's huge," Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy,

who is African American, told NFL.com of the assistant coach rule. "I think

that's huge across the board regardless of skin color. ... Now you get an

opportunity to interview the best football coach for that particular

position."

On Monday, the Rooney Rule was expanded, requiring teams to interview at least

two external minority candidates for head-coaching openings, and at least one

external minority candidate for vacancies at offensive coordinator, defensive

coordinator, general manager and senior football operation roles.

The draft-pick proposal still could be added at a later date.

Critics of the tabled plan to involve draft picks have said it could lead to

unintended consequences for minority hires.

"There's three things that they're worried about," Hall of Fame coach Tony

Dungy told the Pro Football Talk PM podcast on Monday. "Number one, how does

this put me in my relationship with the other coaches that I work with, and

other white coaches? Are they thinking I'm getting an advantage now? Number

two, when that general manager or owner hires me, is he hiring me because he

thinks I'm the best person, or is he hiring me to move his draft choice up a

little bit? And then the third thing ... is nobody feels like they want

anything special. ...

"Don't hire me and then say I'm going to give you more draft choices later on

because you need help. And I know that's not the reason why the proposal is

being put in, I know that's not what they're driving at, but that's still the

end result. And so there's still some things the league needs to think about,

about this proposal."

Only one of five head-coaching vacancies this offseason went to a minority

candidate, with the Washington Redskins hiring former Carolina Panthers coach

Ron Rivera. According to NFL.com, only three of the past 20 head-coaching

openings were filled by a person of color.

The NFL established the Rooney Rule in 2003, requiring teams to interview

minority candidates for all head-coaching and senior football operations jobs.

