NFL places Steelers LB Chickillo on exempt list
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was placed on the reserve/commissioner exempt list, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The move comes three days after Chickillo was arrested and charged with three
misdemeanors stemming from a domestic disturbance incident involving his
girlfriend.
While on the list, Chickillo cannot practice or attend games, but is allowed
at the Steelers' facility for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and
rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities if approved by the
franchise. Chickillo will continue to receive his normal salary and will be
eligible for all the benefits for which he qualifies under the Collective
Bargaining Agreement.
Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning at a casino hotel in southern
Pennsylvania and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment
relating to a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, an Olympic
pole vaulter for the Canadian national team.
The criminal complaint said the two got into an argument while playing a table
game in the casino, and it escalated back in the couple's room. Newman told
police Chickillo grabbed her by both arms and forced her against a wall, then
threw her to the ground and smashed her phone. Chickillo admitted to police he
pushed Newman down, but said Newman had first hit him in the head.
Chickillo, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015 out of Miami (Fla.), signed a
two-year, $8 million contract before the season. A foot injury has limited him
to three games this season, in which he has three assisted tackles and 0.5
sacks.
In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Steelers signed linebacker Jayrone
Elliott to the 53-man roster. Elliott, 27, recorded one tackle in three games
prior to being cut by Pittsburgh on Oct. 11.
The Steelers (2-4) were on a bye last weekend and play host to the Miami
Dolphins (0-6) this Monday.
