NFL places Steelers LB Chickillo on exempt list

The move comes three days after Chickillo was arrested and charged with three

misdemeanors stemming from a domestic disturbance incident involving his

girlfriend.

While on the list, Chickillo cannot practice or attend games, but is allowed

at the Steelers' facility for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and

rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities if approved by the

franchise. Chickillo will continue to receive his normal salary and will be

eligible for all the benefits for which he qualifies under the Collective

Bargaining Agreement.

Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning at a casino hotel in southern

Pennsylvania and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment

relating to a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, an Olympic

pole vaulter for the Canadian national team.

The criminal complaint said the two got into an argument while playing a table

game in the casino, and it escalated back in the couple's room. Newman told

police Chickillo grabbed her by both arms and forced her against a wall, then

threw her to the ground and smashed her phone. Chickillo admitted to police he

pushed Newman down, but said Newman had first hit him in the head.

Chickillo, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015 out of Miami (Fla.), signed a

two-year, $8 million contract before the season. A foot injury has limited him

to three games this season, in which he has three assisted tackles and 0.5

sacks.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Steelers signed linebacker Jayrone

Elliott to the 53-man roster. Elliott, 27, recorded one tackle in three games

prior to being cut by Pittsburgh on Oct. 11.

The Steelers (2-4) were on a bye last weekend and play host to the Miami

Dolphins (0-6) this Monday.

--Field Level Media