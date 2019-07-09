NFL plans Combine in Germany in October
The NFL will hold its second International Scouting Combine in Cologne, Germany, on Oct.
19.
As many as 50 players will be invited to participate in the event, which took
place last year in Australia.
"Following last year's inaugural International Combine in Australia, we are
excited to explore the talent pool internationally," NFL COO of International
Damani Leech said in a statement Tuesday. "Since 2017, the NFL's International
Player Pathway program has provided international athletes the opportunity to
compete at the NFL level and develop their skills, and we hope to discover new
talent through this event in Germany."
The athletes will participate in drills similar to those at the Combine for
college prospects that is held in Indianapolis each February.
Participants who successfully move into the International Player Pathway
program will get the opportunity to work with NFL teams during the offseason
and remain on the practice squad throughout the season.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Carolina
Panthers defensive end Efe Obada (Nigeria) reached the NFL through the
program. Mailata was the Eagles' seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Obada tallied 2.0 sacks and an interception last season.
--Field Level Media