NFL plans Combine in Germany in October

19.

As many as 50 players will be invited to participate in the event, which took

place last year in Australia.

"Following last year's inaugural International Combine in Australia, we are

excited to explore the talent pool internationally," NFL COO of International

Damani Leech said in a statement Tuesday. "Since 2017, the NFL's International

Player Pathway program has provided international athletes the opportunity to

compete at the NFL level and develop their skills, and we hope to discover new

talent through this event in Germany."

The athletes will participate in drills similar to those at the Combine for

college prospects that is held in Indianapolis each February.

Participants who successfully move into the International Player Pathway

program will get the opportunity to work with NFL teams during the offseason

and remain on the practice squad throughout the season.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Carolina

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada (Nigeria) reached the NFL through the

program. Mailata was the Eagles' seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Obada tallied 2.0 sacks and an interception last season.

--Field Level Media