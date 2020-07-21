NFL plans for social justice helmet decals - reports

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Commissioners press conference on January 29, 2020 at the Hilton Downtown in Miami, FL

The NFL is working toward an arrangement with its players association that will allow players to wear decals on helmets to honour victims of systemic racism and police violence, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

The league and players association reportedly are putting together a list of names, while players are encouraged to provide suggestions.

The initiative reportedly will be performed throughout the league, with each team deciding the identity of who it will honor and how to display either the name or initials.

Per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, teams can have several different decals for players to wear rather than just one.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem prior to games in 2016 to protest systemic racism and police brutality. The league created a new anthem policy in 2018 that required players to stand when on the field.

The NFL has changed its tune this off-season in regard to social issues, with commissioner Roger Goodell stating last month that the league was wrong for not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism.

Goodell released that video nearly 24 hours after a group of NFL players requested the league take strong action in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The NBA has allowed players to put various phrases supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and similar social justice causes on their jerseys for the restarted season this month, although names of victims are not included.

