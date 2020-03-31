NFL plans full season, starting on time

A schedule is to be released on or before May 9, which is later than usual but

not cause for concern, executive vice president and general counsel Jeff Pash

said Tuesday.

NFL officials said Tuesday that all offseason programs have yet to be

canceled. Any further extension of the executive mandate to avoid gatherings

of 10 or more people could jeopardize the offseason schedules for all 32

teams.

However, the possibility of a shortened season was not discussed Tuesday when

owners approved playoff expansion as outlined in the new Collective Bargaining

Agreement.

While the timeline for the NBA, NHL and MLB are currently uncertain during the

coronavirus pandemic, the NFL regular season is not scheduled to begin for

five-plus months. For that reason, the league expects to start the 2020 season

as scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs opening Week 1 on Thursday, Sept. 10.

"That's our expectation. Am I certain? I'm not certain I'll be here tomorrow.

But I'm planning on it," Pash said Tuesday.

NFL vice president Troy Vincent said the league is investigating options in

the event games are delayed. Vincent fielded multiple questions about playing

in front of empty stadiums and said the plan is for a "full" and "normal"

regular season.

Playing without fans is being weighed by the NBA, NHL and MLB.

More pressing is the 2020 NFL Draft, which is being held as scheduled April

23-25 but not in Las Vegas, which was awarded the event and had planned for a

live production including players being introduced over the water near the

Bellagio fountains. Prospects were invited by Vincent to participate "live"

and other guests, including college coaches, will be added to the studio

broadcast.

The league is finalizing protocol for picks and the process of a remote draft.

Pash said teams could be granted extra time between picks to ensure

communication regarding trades can be made to and from all necessary parties.

--Field Level Media