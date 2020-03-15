NFL players approve new CBA

The vote was 1,019 to 959 in favor of ratification, the NFL Players

Association announced Sunday morning.

"This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our

constitution," the NFLPA said in a statement. "An independent auditor received

submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied

and certified the results."

Voting closed at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The new CBA brings major changes, including 17 games in the regular season

starting in 2021, an expanded playoff field and big raises for players earning

the minimum. It also includes added benefits for former players and an

increased share of revenue for current players.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA,

which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players,

increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans

more and better football," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement

released by the league. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of

the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of

whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this

comprehensive, transformative agreement."

--Field Level Media