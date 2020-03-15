NFL players approve new CBA

The vote was 1,019 to 959 in favor of ratification, the NFL Players

Association announced Sunday morning.

"This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our

constitution," the NFLPA said in a statement. "An independent auditor received

submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied

and certified the results."

Voting closed at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The new CBA brings major changes, including 17 games in the regular season

starting in 2021, an expanded playoff field to 14 teams and big raises for

players earning the minimum salary. It also includes added benefits for former

players and an increased share of revenue for current players.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA,

which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players,

increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans

more and better football," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement

released by the league. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of

the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of

whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this

comprehensive, transformative agreement."

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the recently elected union president, said

the agreement represents major gains for current players in terms of salaries

as well as post-career benefits.

"We understand that not all deals are perfect, and we don't take the gains we

wanted, but couldn't get, lightly," Tretter said in a statement posted on his

Twitter account. "We now must unite and move forward as a union. ... Our job

is never done and we all must work together as one team to build for a better

future."

Not everyone was thrilled with the new agreement.

The closeness of the vote stood out in the eyes of recently retired receiver

Torrey Smith.

"That split explains why the NFL will always be at the bottom of player power

in the sports world," Smith said on Twitter. "Dudes only care about themselves

and the moment. People aren't afraid to lose anything. They only worry about

their check."

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron was not impressed with the new CBA.

"Can't believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long

and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y'all do

better" Ebron said on Twitter.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took the middle ground, not liking

it individually but accepting that it now is in place.

"The democratic process has played itself out," Jenkins said on Twitter. "We

must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don't

agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and

former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly."

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith wrote an open letter later Sunday and

said there is give-and-take when it comes to negotiations.

"The current proposal contains increases across almost every category of

wages, hours, working conditions and benefits for current and former players,"

Smith wrote. "Like any contested negotiation, such as a player contract, or

even legislation, the proposal also reflects trades with the counterparty

which have to be carefully weighed and assessed across the entirety of the

deal.

"Please be confident that I hear -- loudly and clearly -- those of you who

have passionately expressed their perspective that these gains are not enough

when weighed against, for example, adding another game. That position reflects

how some members have chosen to weigh what aspect of the deal is important to

them."

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II was pleased to see a deal come

together well before the start of the 2020 campaign.

"We are excited to have come to terms with the NFLPA on a new Collective

Bargaining Agreement that I believe is fair for the players, teams, and our

fans," Rooney said in a statement. "Many people worked very hard at finalizing

this agreement. It is a win-win arrangement that will allow the NFL to

continue to grow and provide significant increased benefits to both current

and retired players.

"It is great that we can now move forward and allow the focus to remain on our

team's prparations for free agency, the draft, and then the 2020 season

without any disruptions associated with the absence of a new labor agreement."

--Field Level Media