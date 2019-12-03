NFL playoffs: Ravens, Patriots, Seahawks in with win

The NFL released the playoff scenarios for Week 14 on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens (10-2) are at Buffalo (9-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and

can clinch the AFC North division title with:

1. A win AND a Pittsburgh loss or tie OR

2. A tie AND a Pittsburgh loss

Baltimore can clinch a playoff berth with:

1. A win OR

2. A tie AND a Houston loss or tie OR

3. A tie AND a Tennessee loss or tie OR

4. A Houston loss AND an Indianapolis loss or tie AND an Oakland-Tennessee tie

Buffalo can clinch a playoff berth with:

1. A win AND an Oakland loss or tie AND a Houston loss AND an Indianapolis

loss or tie

In another crucial AFC matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will play at the

New England Patriots (10-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West division title with:

1. A win AND an Oakland loss

The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with:

1. A win OR

2. A tie AND a Pittsburgh loss OR

3. A tie AND a Houston loss or tie OR

4. A tie AND a Tennessee loss or tie OR

5. A Houston loss AND an Indianapolis loss or tie AND an Oakland-Tennessee tie

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will play at New Orleans (1 p.m. Sunday)

in a matchup of 10-2 teams. New Orleans already has clinched the NFC South

division, but San Francisco can clinch a playoff berth with:

1. A win AND a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie OR

2. A tie AND a Rams loss

The Seattle Seahawks face the Rams (7-5) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. and will

clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie.

--Field Level Media