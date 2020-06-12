American Football

NFL pledges $250M for social-justice causes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
7 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

The NFL, which last week committed to do more to promote equality, pledged to donate $250 million to social-justice causes over a 10-year period.

The announcement was made in a statement Thursday: "The NFL is growing our
social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250 million fund to combat
systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic
injustices faced by African-Americans.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players
to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and
economic and educational advancement.

American Football

NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

2 HOURS AGO

"In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL
Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on
raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans
and help foster unity."

According to The Undefeated, the NFL already has donated $44 million to aid
social justice through the Players Coalition that was formed in the wake of
protests by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016
against racism and police abuses.

In November 2017, the league vowed to contribute nearly $100 million to causes
aiding African-American communities.

Last week, in response to a challenge issued by a number of prominent black
players, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video, in part, "We, the
National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of
black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not
listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully
protest.

"We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally
protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this
country.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and the
protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence,
inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.

"We are listening, I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who
have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a
better and more united NFL family."

The pledge comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd on May 25 in
Minneapolis.

--Field Level Media

American Football

Report: NFL confirms there will be no live minicamps

10 HOURS AGO
American Football

Report: NFL, NFLPA in talks to shorten preseason

YESTERDAY AT 17:29
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

2 HOURS AGO
American Football

Report: NFL confirms there will be no live minicamps

10 HOURS AGO
American Football

Report: NFL, NFLPA in talks to shorten preseason

YESTERDAY AT 17:29
American Football

Report: Kaepernick 'more motivated than ever' to play in NFL

YESTERDAY AT 15:50

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleNFL pledges $250 million to fight racism