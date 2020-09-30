The league is expected to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday night.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will

be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and

to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be

announced a soon as possible," the statement reads.

American Football Report: NFL postpones Titans game vs. Steelers 2 HOURS AGO

Three Titans players -- defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau

Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson -- were placed on the

Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday as the NFL shut down the team facility. A

fourth player returned a positive test Wednesday, according to NFL Network.

The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel.

There is no announcement yet on the status of Sunday's game involving the

Minnesota Vikings. Their Week 4 game could also be postponed pending COVID-19

test results this week. The Vikings hosted the Titans on Sunday in Minneapolis

and the team's facility was closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

American Football Titans home game versus Steelers postponed due to COVID-19 2 HOURS AGO