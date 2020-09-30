The league is expected to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday night.
"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will
be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and
to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.
Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be
announced a soon as possible," the statement reads.
Three Titans players -- defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau
Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson -- were placed on the
Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday as the NFL shut down the team facility. A
fourth player returned a positive test Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel.
There is no announcement yet on the status of Sunday's game involving the
Minnesota Vikings. Their Week 4 game could also be postponed pending COVID-19
test results this week. The Vikings hosted the Titans on Sunday in Minneapolis
and the team's facility was closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
