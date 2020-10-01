The league is expected to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday night.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will

be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and

to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be

announced a soon as possible," the statement reads.

American Football NFL postpones Titans game vs. Steelers 7 HOURS AGO

Three Titans players -- defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau

Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson -- were placed on the

Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday as the NFL shut down the team facility. A

fourth player -- linebacker Kamalei Correa -- returned a positive test

Wednesday, and was officially added to the COVID list.

The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel, including

outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who did not make the trip to Minnesota.

The New York Post reported later on Wednesday that the rescheduled game will

be nationally televised on CBS, no matter what day the game is eventually

played. The game time depends on which day it is played, with expectations

that kickoff would be at 5 p.m. ET if moved to Monday night and either 6 p.m.

or 7 p.m. ET if played on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after his team's practice on

Wednesday that there is a "strong possibility" the game will be held Monday.

He told reporters he wasn't thinking ahead about how a game Tuesday would

affect preparations for the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia

Eagles.

"We live one week at a time," Tomlin said.

In extended comments about the outbreak that has hit the Titans, coach Mike

Vrabel said they have done everything the league has asked of teams.

"I know there's going to be a lot of questions about the game, and about who's

to blame and where it started," Vrabel said. "Nobody's to blame. We're in a

pandemic. Unfortunately things happen."

He added: "Since receiving the protocols in August, we've followed those by

the letter and that we're conscious of everything that we did. This is a very

unfortunate situation, but one that were confident we will be able to handle

safely with ... the players' best interest in mind."

And like Tomlin, he said his team -- currently holding team meetings remotely

because their team facility is closed -- will be ready.

"We've worked on short weeks before," Vrabel said. "We've played three games

in 13 days. ... It will be important that the time we do get to spend

practicing, we take advantage of it."

"(The players) said, "Coach, we'll play whenever they want us to play, and

under any circumstances we'll prepare the best that we can, and we'll play,"

Vrabel said. "There's been no pushback. I asked this morning to just check in

mentally, to see where they were. Guys were understanding of the situation,

guys weren't looking to point fingers or blame anybody, they were looking for

ways to make us better and help us out in this situation. ... We are

proceeding to play not on Sunday, but potentially Monday or Tuesday.

"We'll be ready, we'll be focused."

There has been no announcement yet on the status of Sunday's game involving

the Minnesota Vikings. Their Week 4 game could also be postponed pending

COVID-19 test results this week. The Vikings hosted the Titans on Sunday in

Minneapolis and the team's facility was closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The

Vikings plan to reopen Thursday.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFLPA president Tretter: NFL needs all grass surfaces 9 HOURS AGO