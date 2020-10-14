The league announced Wednesday that COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the
game, which was scheduled to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on
Jan. 31. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas, which also lost the
2020 NFL Draft amid the pandemic. That event was conducted virtually in April.
The NFL and NFLPA are working with other partners to create virtual activities
to replace the game.
American Football
NFL reports 15 positive tests, down from 26 last week
Fans will still be able to vote for players to the Pro Bowl roster starting
Nov. 17 and the full rosters will be revealed in December.
--Field Level Media
American Football
Eagles to welcome fans back on Sunday amid COVID-19 protocols
American Football
Cowboys' Prescott surgery successful for compound ankle fracture, dislocation