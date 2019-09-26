NFL, referees set to approve CBA through 2026

The current CBA does not expire until the spring of 2020, but both sides

reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a new deal last week and are

expected to make it official Saturday at a meeting in Chicago.

The new deal is for seven years and by finalizing it early, it avoids a

similar situation to 2012 when the NFL locked out referees only to have

replacement officials succumb to high-profile blunders. The most

attention-getting mistake came on a last-second pass to the end zone that gave

the Seattle Seahawks a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Specific terms of the new deal were not reported. The NFL had shelved its

full-time officiating program this past summer, which created a snag in

negotiations. That move by the NFL was believed to be a negotiating tactic.

--Field Level Media