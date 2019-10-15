NFL: Refs erred on critical Lions penalty vs. Packers

During a news conference at the league's fall meeting in Fort Lauderdale,

Fla., NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent addressed the situation,

adding that it was discussed at a Tuesday meeting with the competition

committee.

"There was one that was clear that we support," Vincent said regarding the

first of two penalties called against Flowers as he went up against the

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. "And there was the other, when you look

at it, when you review the play, not something that you want to see called, in

particular on the pass rush. One that you can support, but the other one --

clearly after you review it, you've seen some slo-mos -- the foul wasn't

there."

Vincent said he expected to meet with Lions owner Martha Ford and general

manager Bob Quinn before the fall meeting concludes Wednesday.

Referee Clete Blakeman gave an explanation in his pool report about the

controversial calls, both made by umpire Jeff Rice.

"The umpire threw both of them," Blakeman said. "The last one was really the

only one I've discussed with him. Basically, it's for illegal use of the

hands, hands-to-the-face foul. To be a foul, we basically need some forceful

contact that's prolonged to the head and neck area. ... So in his mind he had

pinned him back, it was prolonged, and that's what created the foul."

The third-down penalties extended two fourth-quarter drives by the Packers,

who went on to throw a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard with

9:03 left, then kick the winning 23-yard field goal by Mason Crosby on the

game's final play.

Flowers disagreed with both calls, saying he was gripping Bakhtiari's chest

plate.

"I actually changed the position of my hand, because it was to the chest

initially," Flowers said after the Lions' loss. "Which is right here. I was

doing it all game. I didn't know that was a flag to the chest, so I could

change it to (elsewhere on his chest). They called it again."

In a conference call, Lions coach Matt Patricia said as of Tuesday afternoon

he had not received information from the league about the calls.

"For me, obviously there was some calls in the game that everyone's focused on

right now," Patricia said via the Detroit Free Press. "I'm focused on the ones

that we've got to do right out on the field through execution in coaching and

playing. I think if you go through a game and you're relying on the officials

to tell you whether or not you won, I don't really think that you're going to

turn out in a favorable manner more times than not.

"So for us, it's about trying to go out and doing the things that we can

control to win the game and do that better. That's certainly what we've got to

do, we've got to control the game and give ourselves a chance to win through

the efforts and the execution, the coaching that we do more so than by what an

official does."

--Field Level Media