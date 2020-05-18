American Football

NFL reportedly increases Rooney Rule stipulations

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

In its latest attempt to increase diversity, the NFL reportedly is increasing the scope of the Rooney Rule to require additional interviews with minority candidates for key positions.

The NFL established the Rooney Rule in 2003, requiring teams to interview
minority candidates for all head-coaching openings. The league expanded the
rule in 2009 to include senior football operations jobs.

According to a Monday report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the altered
rule would mandate that teams must interview two or more external minority
candidates for head-coaching openings, and they must talk with at least one
external minority candidate for vacancies at offensive coordinator, defensive
coordinator, general manager and senior football operation roles.

American Football

Report: NFL developing facemasks with surgical/N95 material

24 MINUTES AGO

The news comes days after multiple media outlets reported that the NFL is
putting forward another rule change that would reward draft-pick compensation
to teams that made hire minorities.

Under the proposal, teams would move up 10 places in the third round of the
draft ahead of the second year under a newly hired minority GM. For newly
hired head coaches of color, teams would get a six-place jump in the third
round of the draft before his second season.

Should a team hire a minority head coach and GM in the same year, the rise
would be 16 places in the third round -- potentially into the second round.

Teams also would get a five-spot bump in the fourth round ahead of the third
season of diverse head coaches or GMs. Also, if a minority quarterbacks coach
is retained beyond one season, his team would get an additional draft pick at
the end of the fourth round.

The NFL also is looking to eliminate the rule that allows teams to block
assistant coaches from moving to another team to take a coordinator job. The
change is viewed as helpful for minority head-coaching applicants, as teams
generally want candidates to have coordinator experience.

The draft-pick proposals reportedly will be discussed Tuesday during the
virtual owners meeting. At least 24 of the 32 teams must vote in favor for the
changes to be enacted.

However, according to NFL.com, the Rooney Rule proposal would not need the
owners' approval to become official.

In the current offseason, only one of five head-coaching vacancies went to a
minority candidate, with the Washington Redskins hiring former Carolina
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. Just three of the past 20 head-coaching
openings were filled by a person of color, per NFL.com.

--Field Level Media

American Football

Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges

16/05/2020 AT 18:29
American Football

Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

16/05/2020 AT 17:28
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Report: NFL developing facemasks with surgical/N95 material

24 MINUTES AGO
American Football

Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges

16/05/2020 AT 18:29
American Football

Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

16/05/2020 AT 17:28
American Football

NFL reportedly ponders incentivizing minority hiring

16/05/2020 AT 01:17

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Tom Brady urges New England Patriots to seize Super Bowl glory in Texas

00:01:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRedskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges
Next articleReport: NFL developing facemasks with surgical/N95 material