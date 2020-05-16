American Football

NFL reportedly ponders incentivizing minority hiring

ByReuters
23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Looking to incentivize diversity in the ranks of head coaches and general managers, the NFL reportedly might allow teams to improve their draft status based on minority hires.

According to NFL.com and ESPN, the proposal would allow teams to move up 10
places in the third round of the draft ahead of the second year under a newly
hired minority GM. For newly hired head coaches of color, teams would get a
six-place jump in the third round of the draft before his second season.

Should a team hire a minority head coach and GM in the same year, the rise
would be 16 places in the third round -- potentially into the second round.

Teams also would get a five-spot bump in the fourth round ahead of the third
season of diverse head coaches or GMs. Also, if a minority quarterbacks coach
is retained beyond one season, his team would get an additional draft pick at
the end of the fourth round.

The NFL also is looking to eliminate the rule that allows teams to block
assistant coaches from moving to another team to take a coordinator job. The
change is viewed as helpful for minority head-coaching applicants, as teams
generally want candidates to have coordinator experience.

The proposals reportedly will be discussed Tuesday during the owners' virtual
meeting, with 24 of the 32 teams needing to vote in favor in order for the
changes to be enacted.

Only one of five head-coaching vacancies this offseason went to a minority
candidate, with the Washington Redskins hiring former Carolina Panthers head
coach Ron Rivera. According to NFL.com, only three of the past 20
head-coaching openings were filled by a person of color.

The NFL established the Rooney Rule in 2003, requiring teams to interview
minority candidates for all head-coaching and senior football operations jobs.

--Field Level Media

