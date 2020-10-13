In the weekly report of test results, the league said there were eight new

positive tests among players and seven others among team personnel in the

period from Oct. 4-10.

In the testing period from Sept. 27-Oct. 3, there were 26 positive tests -- 11

players and 15 team personnel.

American Football Eagles to welcome fans back on Sunday amid COVID-19 protocols AN HOUR AGO

Two of the most recent positive tests belong to the New England Patriots, and

the league was forced to move their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos to

next Sunday. That triggered seven other changes to the season schedule.

In the most recent testing period, the league administered 37,912 tests to a

total of 7,820 players and team personnel.

Since monitoring began on Aug. 1, the NFL has given more than 400,000 tests,

with 39 players and 60 other personnel testing positive, the league reported

Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

American Football Cowboys' Prescott surgery successful for compound ankle fracture, dislocation YESTERDAY AT 16:45