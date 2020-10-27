Testing for Oct. 18-24 resulted in 19 new cases, including eight positives
among players and 11 confirmed positives among other personnel -- numbers that
are identical to last week.
On this latest report, 42,687 tests were administered to a total of 7,817
players and team personnel. The breakdown: 16,799 tests were administered to
2,491 players; 25,888 tests were administered to 5,326 personnel.
Since monitoring began Aug. 1, more than 500,000 tests were administered to
players and personnel through Oct. 24.
--Field Level Media
