Testing for Oct. 18-24 resulted in 19 new cases, including eight positives

among players and 11 confirmed positives among other personnel -- numbers that

are identical to last week.

On this latest report, 42,687 tests were administered to a total of 7,817

players and team personnel. The breakdown: 16,799 tests were administered to

2,491 players; 25,888 tests were administered to 5,326 personnel.

American Football NFL injury notebook: Browns' Beckham suffers knee injury YESTERDAY AT 05:34

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, more than 500,000 tests were administered to

players and personnel through Oct. 24.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL roundup: Steelers stay unbeaten, hand Titans first loss YESTERDAY AT 04:56