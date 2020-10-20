Testing for Oct. 11-17 resulted in 19 new cases, up from 15 the previous week.

There were eight positives among players and 11 confirmed positives among

other personnel, per the report.

There now have been 60 cases in three weeks after 42 in the first six.

American Football Report: NFL could fine Titans for outbreak response 18 HOURS AGO

On this latest report, 38,880 tests were administered to a total of 7,799

players and team personnel. The breakdown: 15,167 tests were administered to

2,459 players; 23,713 tests were administered to 5,340 personnel.

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, more than 450,000 tests were administered to

players and personnel through Oct. 17.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL roundup: Titans stay unbeaten with OT win YESTERDAY AT 04:22