Testing for Oct. 11-17 resulted in 19 new cases, up from 15 the previous week.
There were eight positives among players and 11 confirmed positives among
other personnel, per the report.
There now have been 60 cases in three weeks after 42 in the first six.
American Football
Report: NFL could fine Titans for outbreak response
On this latest report, 38,880 tests were administered to a total of 7,799
players and team personnel. The breakdown: 15,167 tests were administered to
2,459 players; 23,713 tests were administered to 5,340 personnel.
Since monitoring began Aug. 1, more than 450,000 tests were administered to
players and personnel through Oct. 17.
--Field Level Media
American Football
NFL roundup: Titans stay unbeaten with OT win
American Football
NFL roundup: Titans stay unbeaten with OT win