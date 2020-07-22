NFL requiring fans to wear masks in 2020

The NFL will require fans to wear face coverings at all games this season.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide policy on Wednesday.
Several teams had already announced plans to make masks mandatory.
The New York Jets and New York Giants said earlier this week that they won't
have any fans this season at MetLife Stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles made the
same announcement last week about Lincoln Financial Field.
Teams like the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and
Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have a limited number of fans at 2020 games.
--Field Level Media
