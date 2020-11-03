A memo issued Tuesday makes a number of recommendations and requirements.

Among the recommendations: asking anyone on the sideline who isn't taking part

in the game to wear a mask or a gaiter with two layers.

Among the requirements: face coverings must be worn by all personnel in the

locker room on game day, whether before or after the game or during halftime.

The memo also strongly recommends against any postgame interaction but says

that if it occurs, all participants are required to have their faces covered.

Additionally, clubs will be required to extend the sideline bench area from

one 20-yard-line to the other, providing more room for social distancing.

The heightened rules come after two players who took part in games on Sunday

(Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens and AJ Dillon of the Green Bay

Packers) tested positive. The memo said that one of the players - reportedly

Humphrey - had several multiple close contacts who will be required to be

placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

But that could have been avoided, according to the memo.

"Wearing a mask or approved face covering may be the difference between being

designated a 'High Risk Close Contact' or not," it reads.

