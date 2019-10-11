NFL rescinds fine of Jets S Adams for Mayfield hit

Adams was fined $21,056 and appealed. He was flagged with a late hit on

Mayfield in the Jets' 23-3 loss to the Browns on Sept. 16.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks overturned the fine after review.

Adams laughed when he heard about the decision Thursday.

"I told ya'll, if you just listen to me. I'm gonna be completely honest and

I'm gonna tell you straight up," Adams said. "I knew I was gonna win it

because it was legal. Ha ha ... I got that $22 (thousand) back in my pocket,

oh my God... I'm just happy that it wasn't taken out because now I can spend

that lovely money on my mother for her birthday. I'm excited about that."

He added that he won't alter how he plays the game.

"I've never been a dirty guy, but I am full throttle when I'm on the field,"

Adams said. "I'm never trying to take cheap shots at anybody, but at the same

time, I'm all about playing fast football. That's never going to change for

me."

Adams, who turns 24 next week, said after the fine was assessed that he

disagreed with both the flag and the financial penalty.

"It bothered me a lot," Adams said at the time. "Because it's like, what do

you want me to do? It was legal. Next time I might just tag him on the hip and

say he's it. And play tag with him. I don't know what else you want me to do

in that situation."

--Field Level Media