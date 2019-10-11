NFL rescinds fine of Jets S Adams for Mayfield hit
The NFL rescinded the fine levied to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 2, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.
Adams was fined $21,056 and appealed. He was flagged with a late hit on
Mayfield in the Jets' 23-3 loss to the Browns on Sept. 16.
Appeals officer Derrick Brooks overturned the fine after review.
Adams laughed when he heard about the decision Thursday.
"I told ya'll, if you just listen to me. I'm gonna be completely honest and
I'm gonna tell you straight up," Adams said. "I knew I was gonna win it
because it was legal. Ha ha ... I got that $22 (thousand) back in my pocket,
oh my God... I'm just happy that it wasn't taken out because now I can spend
that lovely money on my mother for her birthday. I'm excited about that."
He added that he won't alter how he plays the game.
"I've never been a dirty guy, but I am full throttle when I'm on the field,"
Adams said. "I'm never trying to take cheap shots at anybody, but at the same
time, I'm all about playing fast football. That's never going to change for
me."
Adams, who turns 24 next week, said after the fine was assessed that he
disagreed with both the flag and the financial penalty.
"It bothered me a lot," Adams said at the time. "Because it's like, what do
you want me to do? It was legal. Next time I might just tag him on the hip and
say he's it. And play tag with him. I don't know what else you want me to do
in that situation."
--Field Level Media