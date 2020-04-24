NFL-Results from the first round of NFL Draft

April 23 (Reuters) - The top 10 picks from the opening round of the National Football League draft on Thursday (team, player, position, school).
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State University 2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, defensive end, Ohio State 3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State 4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, offensive tackle, Georgia 5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama 6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, quarterback, Oregon 7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, defensive tackle, Auburn 8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Clemson 9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, cornerback, Florida 10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle, Alabama (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
