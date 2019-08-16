NFL Results

NFL Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Aug 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Philadelphia 24 JACKSONVILLE 10 Cincinnati at Washington in play NY Jets at Atlanta in play Green Bay at Baltimore in play Oakland at Arizona in play

Aug 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Philadelphia 24 JACKSONVILLE 10 Cincinnati at Washington in play NY Jets at Atlanta in play Green Bay at Baltimore in play Oakland at Arizona in play

0Read and react
0Read and react