NFL Results

By Reuters

28 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Aug 17 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Cleveland 21 INDIANAPOLIS 18 New England at Tennessee in play Kansas City at Pittsburgh (19:30) Detroit at Houston (20:00) Dallas at LA Rams (22:00)

