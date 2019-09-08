NFL Results

NFL Results
By Reuters

24 minutes agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Sep 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Rams at Carolina in play Washington at Philadelphia in play Buffalo at NY Jets in play Atlanta at Minnesota in play Baltimore 59 MIAMI 10 Kansas City at Jacksonville in play Tennessee at Cleveland in play Indianapolis at LA Chargers (16:05) Cincinnati at Seattle (16:05) San Francisco at Tampa Bay (16:25) NY Giants at Dallas (16:25) Detroit at Arizona (16:25) Pittsburgh at New England (20:20)

