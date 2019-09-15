NFL Results

Sep 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Arizona at Baltimore in play Dallas 31 WASHINGTON 21 Indianapolis at Tennessee in play Seattle at Pittsburgh in play Buffalo at NY Giants in play San Francisco at Cincinnati in play LA Chargers at Detroit in play Minnesota at Green Bay in play Jacksonville at Houston in play New England at Miami in play Kansas City at Oakland (16:05) New Orleans at LA Rams (16:25) Chicago at Denver (16:25) Philadelphia at Atlanta (20:20)