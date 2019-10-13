NFL Results

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Carolina 37 TAMPA BAY 26 Washington at Miami in play Philadelphia at Minnesota (13:00) Houston at Kansas City in play New Orleans at Jacksonville in play Seattle at Cleveland in play Cincinnati at Baltimore in play San Francisco at LA Rams (16:05) Atlanta at Arizona (16:05) Dallas at NY Jets (16:25) Tennessee at Denver (16:25) Pittsburgh at LA Chargers (20:20)