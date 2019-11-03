NFL Results

Nov 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Houston 26 JACKSONVILLE 3 Chicago at Philadelphia (13:00) Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (13:00) NY Jets at Miami (13:00) Minnesota at Kansas City (13:00) Tennessee at Carolina (13:00) Washington at Buffalo (13:00) Tampa Bay at Seattle (16:05) Detroit at Oakland (16:05) Green Bay at LA Chargers (16:25) Cleveland at Denver (16:25) New England at Baltimore (20:20)