NFL Results

Dec 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NY Giants at Washington in play New Orleans at Tennessee in play NY JETS 16 Pittsburgh 10 Jacksonville at Atlanta in play Baltimore at Cleveland in play Carolina at Indianapolis in play Cincinnati at Miami in play Detroit at Denver (16:05) Oakland at LA Chargers (16:05) Arizona at Seattle (16:25) Dallas at Philadelphia (16:25) Kansas City at Chicago (20:20)