NFL roundup: 49ers clinch No. 1 seed in thriller over Seahawks

1 seed in the NFC

playoffs with a 26-21 win over host Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of

the NFL's regular season.

The Seahawks got a first down inside the San Francisco 1-yard line with 23

seconds remaining, but after quarterback Russell Wilson spiked the ball,

Seattle took a delay of game to make it second-and-goal from the 5. After a

pair of incomplete passes, tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped inches short

of the goal line on a fourth-down reception with nine seconds remaining.

Officials reviewed the play for several minutes before announcing that

Hollister indeed had been downed just before the ball crossed the goal line.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw made the division-saving play. The 49ers (13-3) will

get a bye in next weekend's wild-card round while the Seahawks (11-5) get the

No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 seed Philadelphia (9-7) on Sunday afternoon

in the final game of wild-card weekend.

Marshawn Lynch came out of retirement and scored a touchdown for the

injury-riddled Seahawks, who would've won the NFC West title with a victory

and sent the 49ers to the wild-card round.

Eagles 34, Giants 17

Boston Scott rushed for three touchdowns, quarterback Carson Wentz threw for

another and Philadelphia clinched its third straight playoff berth by beating

New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Eagles won their fourth in a row, finished 9-7 and won the NFC East,

drawing the Seahawks in next week's wild-card round.

Scott became the first Eagles running back to rush for three touchdowns in one

game since 2011. Wentz completed 23 of 40 passes for 289 yards. Saquon Barkley

rushed for one touchdown, and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw for one,

but the Giants were swept by the Eagles and fell to 4-12.

Packers 23, Lions 20

Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Green Bay a

crucial win in Detroit on Sunday.

The winning boot allowed the Packers (13-3) to clinch a first-round bye for

the NFC playoffs, finishing as the No. 2 seed. The Lions (3-12-1) lost their

ninth straight game despite holding a 17-3 halftime lead. Green Bay never led

in the game until the end.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers overcame a miserable first half to finish

27-of-55 passing for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Aaron

Jones rushed for 100 yards and Davante Adams caught seven passes for 93 yards.

Saints 42, Panthers 10

Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes as New Orleans geared up for the

postseason by smashing host Carolina the regular-season finale at Bank of

America Stadium.

New Orleans is one of three NFC teams to finish the regular season 13-3, but

because of tiebreakers the Saints will play in next weekend's wild-card round

while San Francisco (No. 1) and Green Bay (No. 2) earned the conference's top

two seeds and with them first-round byes. New Orleans will host No. 6 seed

Minnesota next Sunday.

Brees finished the game 19 of 30 for 253 yards and did not throw an

interception, while the Panthers (5-11) lost their eighth game in a row as

they finished in last place in the NFC South. They were 0-4 under interim

coach Perry Fewell since the firing of coach Ron Rivera.

Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with

24 seconds left as Miami upset host New England in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots (12-4), who started the season 8-0, could have clinched a

first-round playoff bye with the win. Their loss, combined with Kansas City's

win over the Los Angeles Chargers, dropped the Pats to the No. 3 seed and

means New England must host the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round while

the Chiefs get the bye.

Miami (5-11), which started this season 0-7, won at New England for the first

time since 2008. Fitzpatrick completed 28 of 41 passes for 320 yards and one

touchdown, with no interceptions. Wide receiver DeVante Parker had eight

catches for 137 yards.

Chiefs 31, Chargers 21

Running back Damien Williams rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on just

12 carries as the Chiefs won their sixth straight, downing Los Angeles at

Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs (12-4), who also relied on 174 yards passing from quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, head to the AFC playoffs with a first-round bye as the No. 2

seed thanks to the Dolphins' upset of the Patriots. The Chiefs are 1-5 in the

wild-card round since 1994.

On three of just five touches by the Chiefs in the third quarter, Mahomes

threw an interception that the Chargers (5-11) converted into a touchdown,

Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, and Williams

scored on an 84-yard rush.

Ravens 28, Steelers 10

Justin Tucker kicked four field goals and Baltimore set an NFL record for most

rushing yards in a season in defeating the visiting Pittsburgh, helping to

eliminate the Steelers in the process.

The Steelers (8-8) could have gotten into the playoffs with a victory and a

Tennessee loss at Houston, but neither of those happened as they managed just

168 yards of total offense on a rainy day.

Gus Edwards gained 130 yards on 21 carries for the Ravens (14-2), who won

their 12th game in a row and set a franchise record for most regular-season

victories despite sitting seven starters, including quarterback and MVP

favorite Lamar Jackson. They also rushed for 223 yards to give them 3,296 for

the season, breaking the record of 3,165 set by the 1978 New England Patriots.

Titans 35, Texans 14

Derrick Henry rushed for 211 yards and clinched the NFL's regular-season

rushing title as Tennessee secured a playoff berth with a win over host

Houston.

Henry's last carry, a 53-yard touchdown run with 2:54 left in the game,

enabled him to pass Cleveland's Nick Chubb for the top spot among NFL rushers

with 1,540 yards. He also scored on 3- and 1-yard runs in the second half as

sixth-seeded Tennessee (9-7) earned a trip to AFC East champion New England

next weekend for their wild-card game.

The Texans (10-6), locked into the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, sat out several

key players, but were in the game for three quarters thanks to a good

performance by backup quarterback A.J. McCarron. He hit on 21 of 36 passes for

225 yards and rushed for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Houston

will host No. 5 seed Buffalo next Saturday in the first game of the wild-card

round.

Bears 21, Vikings 19

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the

fourth quarter to lift Chicago past Minnesota in Minneapolis, as the Vikings

rested many starters having locked up the No. 6 seed in Week 16.

Pineiro, who made field-goal attempts of 26, 33 and 34 yards in the first

half, was given his fourth opportunity after Mitchell Trubisky connected with

Riley Ridley on a 32-yard reception on a fourth-and-9 play earlier in the

drive for the Bears (8-8).

Among the players the Vikings (10-6) sat were quarterback Kirk Cousins,

running backs Dalvin Cook and rookie Alexander Mattison, wide receivers Stefon

Diggs and Adam Thielen, and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr.

Chicago snapped a two-game skid and swept the Vikings for the second straight

season.

Jets 13, Bills 6

Sam Darnold threw for 199 yards and the game's only touchdown, leading New

York over playoff-bound Buffalo Bills in a rainy Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Jets finish their season 7-9. The Bills (10-6), who had the No. 5 seed

locked up coming into the game, will play in next week's AFC wild-card round

against the No. 4 seed Houston Texans.

Buffalo backup quarterback Matt Barkley finished 18-for-35 for 232 yards and

two interceptions in place of Josh Allen, who started the game but played just

two possessions. The Bills rested a slew of their starters.

Cowboys 47, Redskins 16

Dak Prescott completed 23 of 33 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns,

three of which went to Michael Gallup, and Dallas rolled to a win over

visiting Washington.

However, Dallas (8-8) missed the postseason for the seventh time in the past

10 years. The Cowboys needed to win, and for the Philadelphia Eagles to lose,

to win the NFC East, but the Eagles beat the New York Giants to take the

division title.

Ezekiel Elliott tallied two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, as the

Cowboys posted their highest point total of the season. Elliott finished with

122 rushing yards, while Gallup had five catches for 98 yards.

Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22 (OT)

Deion Jones returned a Jameis Winston interception 27 yards for the

game-winning touchdown on the first play of overtime to give Atlanta Falcons

the win in Tampa, Fla.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan finished 30 of 51 for 301 yards and one

touchdown, while kicker Younghoe Koo made all five field goal attempts for the

Falcons (7-9). Matt Gay was 0-for-3 on field goals for Tampa Bay, missing from

49, 44 and 34 yards.

Atlanta opened the scoring with a trick play. Offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo

checked in as an eligible receiver, and the Buccaneers (7-9) did not adjust

correctly, as Ryan found Sambrailo for a 35-yard touchdown up the seam. It was

the longest touchdown reception by an offensive lineman since at least 1950.

Bengals 33, Browns 23

Joe Mixon rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Andy Dalton passed for

190 yards and a score to lift host Cincinnati past Cleveland, as the Browns

finished yet another season with double-digit losses.

Cincinnati (2-14), which secured the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft a week

earlier, finished in fourth place in the AFC North for the second straight

season but avoided the first one-victory season in franchise history. The

Bengals also finished 2-14 in 2002.

Cleveland (6-10) placed third in the division for the second straight season

while finishing with double-digit losses for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

Baker Mayfield did become the first Cleveland signal-caller to start all 16

games behind center in 18 years, however.

Rams 31, Cardinals 24

Jared Goff passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns as Los Angeles bid

farewell to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a second time in its history

with a win over visiting Arizona.

In a battle of teams already eliminated from playoff consideration, Tyler

Higbee and Robert Woods caught fourth-quarter touchdown passes for the Rams

(9-7), while Cooper Kupp also had a TD reception. Malcolm Brown had a rushing

touchdown for Los Angeles.

Kyler Murray passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns as Arizona (5-10-1) saw

its two-game winning streak come to an end. Murray participated in the final

game of his rookie season despite a right hamstring injury that limited his

mobility.

Jaguars 38, Colts 20

Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes, two in the second half, as

Jacksonville closed a disappointing season with a strong final game, defeating

visiting Indianapolis.

Jacksonville (6-10) won for only the second time in its last eight games,

avenging an earlier 20-point loss to AFC South rival Indianapolis by scoring

the game's final 25 points.

The Colts (7-9), who didn't score in the second half, lost five of their last

six games. They fell to 2-6 in road games.

Broncos 16, Raiders 15

Rookie Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass and host Denver denied a two-point

conversion attempt with seven seconds remaining to defeat Oakland in the

season finale for both teams.

The loss brought an official end to the Raiders' tenure in Oakland as they

prepare to move to Las Vegas for next season. Though they finished with a 7-9

record, the Raiders began the day with a long-shot chance to claim the last

AFC wild-card spot.

Lock completed 17 of 28 for 177 yards and improved to 4-1 as a starter.

Oakland's Derek Carr completed 29 of 46 for 391 yards and a 3-yard touchdown

to Hunter Renfrow with seven seconds left. The Raiders went for two points,

but Carr's pass to Renfrow was incomplete and the Broncos (7-9) recovered the

ensuing onside kick.

--Field Level Media