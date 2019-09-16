NFL roundup: Brees injured as Rams beat Saints in NFC Championship rematch

The Saints (1-1) played most of the game without quarterback Drew Brees, who

injured his right thumb in the first quarter.

The Rams (2-0) outgained the Saints 380-244, with Goff passing for 283 yards

and Gurley punching in his first score of the season. New Orleans backup Teddy

Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards following the injury to

Brees.

Falcons 24, Eagles 20

Matt Ryan connected with Julio Jones for a 54-yard touchdown pass on

fourth-and-3 with 2:10 left in the game, and the Atlanta Falcons rallied for a

24-20 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.

After Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz scored on a 1-yard touchdown dive

with 3:13 left to cap a 13-play, 73-yard drive and hit Zach Ertz with a

2-point conversion pass to give the Eagles a 20-17 lead, Ryan came through

with his own heroics.

He hit Jones, who took the receiver screen and sprinted more than half the

field for the eventual winning score.

Seahawks 28, Steelers 26

Russell Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns as

Seattle won in Pittsburgh in a game that saw Ben Roethlisberger miss the

second half with an elbow injury.

After halftime, the Steelers (0-2) turned to Mason Rudolph, who completed 12

of 19 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception.

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly caught two of Wilson's TD passes, with rookie

DK Metcalf getting the other on a 28-yarder with 7:15 remaining to give

Seattle (2-0) a nine-point lead. Seattle's Rashaad Penny added a 37-yard

touchdown run in the third quarter.

Chiefs 28, Raiders 10

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns in the second quarter and passed for

443 yards to lead visiting Kansas City past Oakland in what is expected to be

the last NFL game to be played on a dirt baseball infield.

It was Mahomes' second career 400-yard game in 19 regular-season starts and

the 12th time he topped 300 yards. He completed 30 of 44 passes with no

interceptions as the Chiefs improved to 2-0.

Demarcus Robinson led the explosive Chiefs receivers with six catches for 172

yards and two scores. Tight end Travis Kelce added 107 yards and a touchdown

on seven grabs.

Bears 16, Broncos 14

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Chicago

Bears to a wild 16-14 win over the host Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Pineiro's third field goal of the game bailed out Chicago (1-1), which blew a

10-point lead in the fourth quarter before recovering. Rookie running back

David Montgomery scored his first career touchdown in the victory.

Pineiro's clutch kick stung Denver (0-2), which had turned a 13-3 deficit into

a 14-13 lead thanks to a field goal by Brandon McManus and a last-minute

touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass, both from Joe Flacco to Emmanuel

Sanders.

Patriots 43, Dolphins 0

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown scored a touchdown in his New

England debut, helping his new team to a blowout win at Miami. Brown finished

with four catches for 56 yards and one run for 5 yards, while Patriots

quarterback Tom Brady was 20 of 28 for 264 yards with two scoring passes and

another touchdown run.

Miami, which made just two first downs through the first three quarters,

ultimately pulled starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after he completed 11

of 21 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

Josh Rosen, who finished 7 of 18 for 97 yards in place of Fitzpatrick, also

threw an interception.

The Patriots (2-0) and Dolphins (0-2) are AFC East rivals but are also at

opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. The Patriots have won three of the past

five Super Bowls. The Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 through two weeks.

Colts 19, Titans 17

Jacoby Brissett fired a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38

remaining to give the visiting Colts their 14th win in the last 16 games

against the AFC South rival Titans. Both teams are 1-1.

Trailing 17-13 with 5 1/2 minutes to play, Colts running back Jordan Wilkins

broke loose for a 55-yard run to set up first-and-goal at the Titans' 4-yard

line. Brissett hit Hilton for the score on the next play, but veteran Adam

Vinatieri missed his second PAT of the game.

Brissett completed 17 of 28 passes for 146 yards, three scores with one

interception. Mariota finished 19 of 28 for 154 yards and a touchdown with no

picks.

Texans 13, Jaguars 12

Justin Reid stuffed Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette at the goal line on a

two-point conversion attempt with 30 seconds left and Houston held on to

defeat its AFC South opponent.

The Jaguars covered 68 yards in 14 plays with rookie quarterback Gardner

Minshew II converting a fourth-and-10 with an 18-yard scramble before later

finding DJ Chark on a 4-yard scoring pass. Instead of attempting the

game-tying extra point, Jacksonville went for the victory on the road and fell

short.

Deshaun Watson passed for 159 yards and Carlos Hyde rushed for 90 yards to

lead the Texans (1-1). Minshew completed 23 of 33 passes for 213 yards and

rushed for 56 yards in his first career start for the Jaguars (0-2).

Lions 13, Chargers 10

Kenny Golladay caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the

fourth quarter as Detroit (1-0-1) rallied to win its home opener.

Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards with two scores and two

interceptions. Golladay caught eight passes for 117 yards.

Philip Rivers was 21 of 36 for 293 yards for the Chargers (1-1). Austin Ekeler

gained 133 yards from scrimmage and had a touchdown, but also had a costly

fumble at the goal line in the third quarter.

Packers 21, Vikings 16

Kevin King intercepted quarterback Kirk Cousins in the end zone with 5:10 left

in regulation, and Green Bay held on to beat visiting Minnesota..

Aaron Rodgers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, with 151 yards and both

touchdowns coming in the first half. Aaron Jones rushed for 116 yards for the

Packers, who improved to 2-0 under coach Matt LaFleur. He is the first coach

to start 2-0 for Green Bay since Vince Lombardi.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 154 yards, part of a 198-yard rushing performance for

the Vikings (1-1), but Cousins threw two interceptions -- including the one to

King, which came on first-and-goal.

Cowboys 31, Redskins 21

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes during a game with few flaws as the

Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Redskins 31-21 on Sunday afternoon at

FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Prescott completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards with one interception,

complemented by running back Ezekiel Elliott's 111 rushing yards.

Washington's Case Keenum was 26 of 37 for 221 yards with two touchdowns.

Bills 28, Giants 14

Josh Allen led four touchdown drives as the visiting Buffalo Bills rallied

from an early deficit and recorded a 28-14 victory over the New York Giants on

Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Bills improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014, with both of the wins

coming on the road. With a Week 1 victory against the New York Jets, Buffalo

became the first team since the 2006 Chicago Bears to win consecutive road

games at the Meadowlands.

Eli Manning appeared in his 15th home opener and completed 26 of 45 passes for

250 yards. He also was intercepted twice as the Giants dropped to 0-2 for the

third straight season and sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Ravens 23, Cardinals 17

Lamar Jackson passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a

career-high 120 yards to lead the host Baltimore Ravens to a 23-17 victory

over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Tight end Mark Andrews tied a career high with eight receptions for a

career-high 112 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Tucker made three field

goals as the Ravens improved to 2-0 for the third time in four seasons.

Rookie Kyler Murray passed for 349 pass yards and David Johnson had a rushing

touchdown for the Cardinals (0-1-1).

49ers 41, Bengals 17

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns as San Francisco

improved to 2-0 by throttling Cincinnati in the Bengals' home opener.

The sixth-year pro completed 17 of 25 attempts, hitting eight different

players. Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel led the way with five catches for

87 yards and his first career touchdown.

While Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 311 yards and two scores

(along with one interception), San Francisco picked up 572 total yards of

offense compared to Cincinnati's 316, and outrushed the Bengals by more than

200 yards (259-25).