NFL roundup: Brees injured as Rams beat Saints in NFC Championship rematch
Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Jared Goff each scored second-half touchdowns as host Los Angeles beat short-handed New Orleans in a rematch of last season's controversial NFC Championship Game.
The Saints (1-1) played most of the game without quarterback Drew Brees, who
injured his right thumb in the first quarter.
The Rams (2-0) outgained the Saints 380-244, with Goff passing for 283 yards
and Gurley punching in his first score of the season. New Orleans backup Teddy
Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards following the injury to
Brees.
Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Matt Ryan connected with Julio Jones for a 54-yard touchdown pass on
fourth-and-3 with 2:10 left in the game, and the Atlanta Falcons rallied for a
24-20 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.
After Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz scored on a 1-yard touchdown dive
with 3:13 left to cap a 13-play, 73-yard drive and hit Zach Ertz with a
2-point conversion pass to give the Eagles a 20-17 lead, Ryan came through
with his own heroics.
He hit Jones, who took the receiver screen and sprinted more than half the
field for the eventual winning score.
Seahawks 28, Steelers 26
Russell Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns as
Seattle won in Pittsburgh in a game that saw Ben Roethlisberger miss the
second half with an elbow injury.
After halftime, the Steelers (0-2) turned to Mason Rudolph, who completed 12
of 19 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception.
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly caught two of Wilson's TD passes, with rookie
DK Metcalf getting the other on a 28-yarder with 7:15 remaining to give
Seattle (2-0) a nine-point lead. Seattle's Rashaad Penny added a 37-yard
touchdown run in the third quarter.
Chiefs 28, Raiders 10
Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns in the second quarter and passed for
443 yards to lead visiting Kansas City past Oakland in what is expected to be
the last NFL game to be played on a dirt baseball infield.
It was Mahomes' second career 400-yard game in 19 regular-season starts and
the 12th time he topped 300 yards. He completed 30 of 44 passes with no
interceptions as the Chiefs improved to 2-0.
Demarcus Robinson led the explosive Chiefs receivers with six catches for 172
yards and two scores. Tight end Travis Kelce added 107 yards and a touchdown
on seven grabs.
Bears 16, Broncos 14
Eddy Pineiro drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Chicago
Bears to a wild 16-14 win over the host Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Pineiro's third field goal of the game bailed out Chicago (1-1), which blew a
10-point lead in the fourth quarter before recovering. Rookie running back
David Montgomery scored his first career touchdown in the victory.
Pineiro's clutch kick stung Denver (0-2), which had turned a 13-3 deficit into
a 14-13 lead thanks to a field goal by Brandon McManus and a last-minute
touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass, both from Joe Flacco to Emmanuel
Sanders.
Patriots 43, Dolphins 0
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown scored a touchdown in his New
England debut, helping his new team to a blowout win at Miami. Brown finished
with four catches for 56 yards and one run for 5 yards, while Patriots
quarterback Tom Brady was 20 of 28 for 264 yards with two scoring passes and
another touchdown run.
Miami, which made just two first downs through the first three quarters,
ultimately pulled starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after he completed 11
of 21 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.
Josh Rosen, who finished 7 of 18 for 97 yards in place of Fitzpatrick, also
threw an interception.
The Patriots (2-0) and Dolphins (0-2) are AFC East rivals but are also at
opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. The Patriots have won three of the past
five Super Bowls. The Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 through two weeks.
Colts 19, Titans 17
Jacoby Brissett fired a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38
remaining to give the visiting Colts their 14th win in the last 16 games
against the AFC South rival Titans. Both teams are 1-1.
Trailing 17-13 with 5 1/2 minutes to play, Colts running back Jordan Wilkins
broke loose for a 55-yard run to set up first-and-goal at the Titans' 4-yard
line. Brissett hit Hilton for the score on the next play, but veteran Adam
Vinatieri missed his second PAT of the game.
Brissett completed 17 of 28 passes for 146 yards, three scores with one
interception. Mariota finished 19 of 28 for 154 yards and a touchdown with no
picks.
Texans 13, Jaguars 12
Justin Reid stuffed Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette at the goal line on a
two-point conversion attempt with 30 seconds left and Houston held on to
defeat its AFC South opponent.
The Jaguars covered 68 yards in 14 plays with rookie quarterback Gardner
Minshew II converting a fourth-and-10 with an 18-yard scramble before later
finding DJ Chark on a 4-yard scoring pass. Instead of attempting the
game-tying extra point, Jacksonville went for the victory on the road and fell
short.
Deshaun Watson passed for 159 yards and Carlos Hyde rushed for 90 yards to
lead the Texans (1-1). Minshew completed 23 of 33 passes for 213 yards and
rushed for 56 yards in his first career start for the Jaguars (0-2).
Lions 13, Chargers 10
Kenny Golladay caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the
fourth quarter as Detroit (1-0-1) rallied to win its home opener.
Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards with two scores and two
interceptions. Golladay caught eight passes for 117 yards.
Philip Rivers was 21 of 36 for 293 yards for the Chargers (1-1). Austin Ekeler
gained 133 yards from scrimmage and had a touchdown, but also had a costly
fumble at the goal line in the third quarter.
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Kevin King intercepted quarterback Kirk Cousins in the end zone with 5:10 left
in regulation, and Green Bay held on to beat visiting Minnesota..
Aaron Rodgers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, with 151 yards and both
touchdowns coming in the first half. Aaron Jones rushed for 116 yards for the
Packers, who improved to 2-0 under coach Matt LaFleur. He is the first coach
to start 2-0 for Green Bay since Vince Lombardi.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 154 yards, part of a 198-yard rushing performance for
the Vikings (1-1), but Cousins threw two interceptions -- including the one to
King, which came on first-and-goal.
Cowboys 31, Redskins 21
Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes during a game with few flaws as the
Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Redskins 31-21 on Sunday afternoon at
FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
Prescott completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards with one interception,
complemented by running back Ezekiel Elliott's 111 rushing yards.
Washington's Case Keenum was 26 of 37 for 221 yards with two touchdowns.
Bills 28, Giants 14
Josh Allen led four touchdown drives as the visiting Buffalo Bills rallied
from an early deficit and recorded a 28-14 victory over the New York Giants on
Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Bills improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014, with both of the wins
coming on the road. With a Week 1 victory against the New York Jets, Buffalo
became the first team since the 2006 Chicago Bears to win consecutive road
games at the Meadowlands.
Eli Manning appeared in his 15th home opener and completed 26 of 45 passes for
250 yards. He also was intercepted twice as the Giants dropped to 0-2 for the
third straight season and sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Ravens 23, Cardinals 17
Lamar Jackson passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a
career-high 120 yards to lead the host Baltimore Ravens to a 23-17 victory
over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Tight end Mark Andrews tied a career high with eight receptions for a
career-high 112 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Tucker made three field
goals as the Ravens improved to 2-0 for the third time in four seasons.
Rookie Kyler Murray passed for 349 pass yards and David Johnson had a rushing
touchdown for the Cardinals (0-1-1).
49ers 41, Bengals 17
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns as San Francisco
improved to 2-0 by throttling Cincinnati in the Bengals' home opener.
The sixth-year pro completed 17 of 25 attempts, hitting eight different
players. Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel led the way with five catches for
87 yards and his first career touchdown.
While Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 311 yards and two scores
(along with one interception), San Francisco picked up 572 total yards of
offense compared to Cincinnati's 316, and outrushed the Bengals by more than
200 yards (259-25).