NFL roundup: Browns in rare territory after wild win at Dallas

caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third that helped

stave off a furious Dallas Cowboys comeback in the fourth quarter Sunday as

the Cleveland Browns held on for a 49-38 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,

Texas.

In increasing its record to 3-1 for the first time since 2001 with its third

straight victory, Cleveland ran roughshod over Dallas' leaky defense, piling

up 307 rushing yards despite losing leading rusher Nick Chubb (knee injury) in

the first quarter.

Beckham accounted for 50 of those yards on the play that kept the Browns from

blowing a 41-14 fourth-quarter lead. With 3:25 remaining, Beckham went right

on a reverse, skirted a tackle attempt and used some nice downfield blocking

to race into the end zone after Dallas (1-3) had closed to 41-38.

Dak Prescott finished with a monstrous stat line thanks to the late rally. The

Cowboys' quarterback completed 41 of 58 passes for 502 yards and four

touchdowns. His only mistake was an interception by Denzel Ward at the

Cleveland 4 with 1:36 left in the game that sealed the outcome.

Bills 30, Raiders 23

Josh Allen passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as

Buffalo remained unbeaten by handing Las Vegas its first home loss.

Allen, who completed 24 of 34 passes, left the game briefly late in the second

quarter, grabbing at his left shoulder after completing a backhanded,

left-handed shovel pass to Stefon Diggs. Diggs caught six passes for 115

yards, and Devin Singletary rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo

(4-0).

Derek Carr completed 32 of 44 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns for Las

Vegas (2-2), breaking the franchise record with 151 career touchdown passes.

Darren Waller caught nine passes for 88 yards but also had a costly fumble.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries and Daniel Carlson kicked three

field goals (54, 39 and 25 yards) for the Raiders.

Vikings 31, Texans 23

Dalvin Cook rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns while Adam Thielen and

Justin Jefferson each posted 100-yard receiving games as visiting Minnesota

held off Houston.

The Vikings (1-3) needed a last-minute replay reversal to seal the victory, as

a 5-yard fourth-down touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to William Fuller V

with 1:15 remaining was ruled incomplete upon review. Thielen (eight

receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown) and Jefferson (four catches for 103

yards) teamed with Cook to give the Vikings their first game since 2000 with a

100-yard rusher and two 100-yard receivers. Kirk Cousins passed for 260 yards

and a score for the Vikings.

Watson passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but the Texans dropped to 0-4

for the third time in franchise history (2005, '08). Fuller (six catches, 108

yards) and Kenny Stills (two catches, 39 yards) made the touchdown catches.

Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23

Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Carson rushed

for a pair of 1-yard scores as Seattle remained unbeaten with the victory over

host Miami.

Wilson, who completed 24 of 34 passes, found David Moore in the corner of the

end zone for a 17-yard score to put the Seahawks (4-0) ahead 24-15 with 5:30

remaining in the fourth quarter. That came after the Dolphins (1-3) had closed

to 17-15 on the fifth of Jason Sanders' field goals.

Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 45 passes for 315 yards and rushed

for a team-high 47 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown scamper with 1:50

left. A two-point conversion pulled the Dolphins within eight points, but

Seattle recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

Ravens 31, Washington 17

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews and also rushed for a

50-yard score to lift Baltimore over the host Washington Football Team.

Jackson completed 14 of 21 passes for 193 yards and added 53 rushing yards to

lead the Ravens (3-1). Andrews caught a 25-yard touchdown in the second

quarter and added a 22-yarder in the third for his fourth career

multi-touchdown game.

It was the third straight loss for Washington (1-3). Dwayne Haskins Jr.

completed 32 of 45 passes for 314 yards, with top target Terry McLaurin

hauling in a game-high 10 catches for 118 yards.

Saints 35, Lions 29

Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre'Quan Smith, Latavius Murray

scored two rushing touchdowns and visiting New Orleans shook off an early

deficit to beat Detroit.

Brees passed for 246 yards while completing 19 of 25 attempts for the Saints

(2-2). Alvin Kamara rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown and Murray gained 64

rushing yards. New Orleans trailed 14-0 before scoring the next 35 points to

take control.

Matthew Stafford threw for 206 yards and three touchdown passes for Detroit

(1-3). The Lions were held to 90 rushing yards, with Adrian Peterson leading

the way with 36 yards and a touchdown with 3:40 left that pulled Detroit to

within six.

Buccaneers 38, Chargers 31

Tom Brady passed for 369 yards and five touchdowns to lead Tampa Bay past

visiting Los Angeles.

Five different receivers caught touchdown passes for the Buccaneers (3-1), led

by Mike Evans with seven catches for 122 yards.

Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns

for the Chargers (1-3). He was intercepted once.

Rams 17, Giants 9

Unable to get their offense on track until late, Los Angeles rode its defense

to victory over winless New York at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Let by two-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald, the Rams (3-1) held

the Giants (0-4) out of the end zone while improving to 2-0 at their new $5

billion stadium. The Giants fell to 0-4.

Los Angeles' high-powered offense finally delivered with just under seven

minutes remaining when quarterback Jared Goff hit wide receiver Cooper Kupp on

a 55-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown and a 17-9 lead. Goff was 25 of 32 for

200 yards, his lowest passing yardage of the season and his lowest since Week

10 of last season. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was 23 of 36 for 190 yards,

with an interception.

Bengals 33, Jaguars 25

Joe Burrow became the first rookie quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards

in three straight games, and Joe Mixon scored a career-high three touchdowns

as host Cincinnati held off Jacksonville.

The touchdowns were the first in four games this season for Mixon, who piled

up 181 yards from scrimmage (151 rushing, 30 receiving) for Cincinnati

(1-2-1). Burrow completed 25 of 36 passes for 300 yards with a touchdown and

an interception. Randy Bullock made all four of his field-goal attempts.

Gardner Minshew completed 27 of 40 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns to

D.J. Chark Jr., who had eight receptions for 95 yards. Aldrick Rosas converted

4-of-5 field goals for the Jaguars (1-3), who have lost three in a row.

Panthers 31, Cardinals 21

Teddy Bridgewater threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Carolina was

in control most of the way in the victory over visiting Arizona.

Running backs Mike Davis, who rushed for a game-high 84 yards, and Reggie

Bonnafon each posted a touchdown. The Panthers (2-2) won for the second week

in a row despite the absence of injured All-Pro running back Christian

McCaffrey (ankle sprain).

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 24 of 31 passes for 133 yards and

three touchdowns. His 78 rushing yards also were tops for the Cardinals (2-2),

who lost for the second week in a row.

Colts 19, Bears 11

Philip Rivers passed for 190 yards and a touchdown and Rodrigo Blankenship

kicked four field goals as Indianapolis defeated host Chicago for its third

straight victory.

Rivers connected with Mo Alie-Cox for a 13-yard touchdown in the opening

quarter, and Blankenship, an undrafted rookie, drilled field goals of 21, 30,

44 and 30 yards. Julian Blackmon added an interception in the fourth quarter

for the Colts (3-1).

Nick Foles was 26-for-42 passing for 249 yards, with one touchdown and one

interception in his first start for Chicago (3-1). Foles connected with Allen

Robinson for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:35 to go before David Montgomery ran

for the two-point conversion. The Colts recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Eagles 25, 49ers 20

Wideout Travis Fulgham and linebacker Alex Singleton scored their first career

NFL touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage late in the fourth quarter,

helping visiting Philadelphia shock San Francisco.

Fulgham scored on scored on a 42-yard pass from Carson Wentz to give the

Eagles the lead with 5:50 remaining and Singleton returned an interception 30

yards on the 49ers' ensuing possession.

Wentz threw for one score and ran for another as the Eagles (1-2-1) took over

first place in the NFC East. Wentz finished 18 of 28 for 193 yards. Standout

tight end George Kittle returned to the 49ers (2-2) after a two-week absence

with a knee injury to catch 15 passes for 183 yards.

--Field Level Media

