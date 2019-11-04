NFL roundup: Butker, Chiefs beat Vikings on last-second FG

Quarterback Matt Moore, making his second start in place of injured Patrick

Mahomes, passed for 275 yards, including strikes of 17 and 13 yards to Travis

Kelce and Tyreek Hill, respectively, to put Butker in position for his

game-winner.

The Chiefs (6-3) used two straight three-and-outs from their defense in the

fourth quarter to first set up a 54-yard field goal with 2:30 left for a 23-23

tie, and then the decisive boot. The win ended a three-game home losing streak

for the Chiefs, as Moore went 25 of 35 with one touchdown.

The Vikings (6-3), who had their four-game win streak snapped, went ahead

23-20 early in the fourth quarter on Kirk Cousins' third touchdown pass. He

went 19 of 38 for 220 yards, while the NFL's leading rusher, Dalvin Cook,

managed 71 yards on 21 carries.

Seahawks 40, Buccaneers 34 (OT)

Russell Wilson matched a career-high with five touchdown passes, the last a

10-yarder to tight end Jacob Hollister in overtime, as Seattle rallied from a

14-point deficit to defeat visiting Tampa Bay.

Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale scored on a 1-yard run with 46 seconds

remaining in the fourth quarter to tie it at 34. Seattle's Jason Myers pushed

a 40-yard field goal wide right at the end of regulation. It was the third

missed kick of the day for Myers, who pulled a 47-yarder wide left and hit the

right upright on an extra point.

Wilson completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards as the Seahawks (7-2) pulled

within 1 1/2 games of the first-place San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries, and Tyler Lockett caught 13

passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Hollister caught two TD passes, and

DK Metcalf had the other.

Chargers 26, Packers 11

Philip Rivers passed for 294 yards, and Los Angeles jump-started its running

game in rolling over visiting Green Bay.

The Chargers -- who entered the day with less than 40 rushing yards in four

consecutive games, a dubious first since the Detroit Lions in 1947 -- ran for

159 yards in their first game under interim offensive coordinator Shane

Steichen.

Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for the Chargers (4-5), who have won two

consecutive games. Melvin Gordon, who had averaged only 2.5 yards per carry

following a holdout that ran into the regular season, had his best game with

20 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Dolphins 26, Jets 18

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes -- including two to rookie

Preston Williams -- to lead Miami to its first win of the season, beating

visiting New York.

Fitzpatrick, a former Jets quarterback, completed 24 of 36 passes for 288

yards and no interceptions. His tight end, Mike Gesicki, caught six passes for

95 yards. Williams caught five passes for 72 yards but was carted off the

field in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury.

Miami (1-7) snapped a 10-game losing streak that dated to last December. It

was the first win for rookie coach Brian Flores. Each team scored on a safety,

a rarity in the same game.

Raiders 31, Lions 24

Derek Carr threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs rushed for

120 yards and two scores as Oakland held off visiting Detroit with a late

fourth-and-goal stop.

Raiders safety Karl Joseph broke up Matthew Stafford's pass to tight end Logan

Thomas in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with two seconds

remaining. The Lions had marched 76 yards to get there.

Hunter Renfrow had six receptions for 54 yards, including the 9-yard go-ahead

score with 2:04 to play to cap a 75-yard drive, for Oakland (4-4). Stafford

threw for 406 yards and three scores for the Lions (3-4-1).

Steelers 26, Colts 24

Mason Rudolph passed for 191 yards and one touchdown, and Chris Boswell's

fourth field goal made the difference as Pittsburgh edged visiting

Indianapolis.

Boswell's deciding kick, a 26-yarder, came with 6:36 left in the fourth

quarter. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri shanked a 43-yarder with 1:11 left.

Rudolph threw a touchdown pass to Vance McDonald, and Minkah Fitzpatrick

returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown for Pittsburgh (4-4), which

played without starting running back James Conner (shoulder).

Eagles 22, Bears 14

Zach Ertz set a season-high with nine receptions for 103 yards, including a

touchdown, to lift host Philadelphia past Chicago.

Jordan Howard also rushed for a touchdown against his former team, as the

Eagles won their second in a row to move back above .500 at 5-4. Quarterback

Carson Wentz was 26 for 39 for 239 yards, though wide receiver DeSean Jackson

left early in the first quarter after aggravating his abdominal injury.

Chicago rookie running back David Montgomery rushed for two scores, as the

Bears rallied from a 19-0 deficit but ultimately fell short. The reeling Bears

have lost four straight since starting the season 3-1.

Panthers 30, Titans 20

Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns, including a clinching 58-yard run

in the fourth quarter, as Carolina defeated Tennessee in Charlotte, N.C.

McCaffrey rushed for 146 yards on 24 carries to go with three receptions for

20 yards on another day with a heavy workload. The Panthers (5-3), who played

a home game for the first time in three weeks, responded from a blowout loss a

week earlier at undefeated San Francisco.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, who again was at the controls amid an ongoing injury

saga involving Cam Newton, completed 17 of 32 passes for 232 yards and two

touchdowns.

Texans 26, Jaguars 3

Deshaun Watson threw for a pair of 1-yard touchdown passes as Houston coasted

to victory over Jacksonville in London.

Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards as the Texans (6-3) posted

their fourth win in five games by completing a season sweep of the Jaguars

(4-5). He showed no ill effects of being inadvertently kicked in the eye

during last Sunday's victory over Oakland.

Houston's Carlos Hyde rushed for 160 yards on 19 carries. Jaguars rookie

Gardner Minshew was 27-of-47 passing for 309 yards with two interceptions.

Broncos 24, Browns 19

Brandon Allen was 12-for-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns in his

NFL debut, and host Denver stopped Cleveland on fourth-and-4 from its own 28

with less than four minutes to play to hold on for victory.

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 92 yards and a score on just nine carries, Noah

Fant had three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Courtland Sutton had

56 receiving yards and a score for the Broncos (3-6).

Baker Mayfield was 27 of 42 for 273 yards and a score, Jarvis Landry had six

receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Odell Beckham Jr. caught five

passes for 87 yards for Cleveland (2-6), which has lost four straight.

Bills 24, Redskins 9

Rookie Devin Singletary ran for a career-high 95 yards and the game-clinching

touchdown to lead Buffalo over Washington in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Singletary, a third-round pick from Florida Atlantic, scored on a 2-yard run

with 2:21 left in the game, capping an eight-play, 46-yard drive. The key play

was a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen to John Brown on third-and-18 that put

Buffalo at the 14.

Allen played an efficient game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a

touchdown while running for another score. His counterpart, Washington rookie

Dwayne Haskins, went 15 of 22 for 144 yards in his first NFL start.

