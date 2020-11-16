Murray scrambled to his left and heaved the ball into the end zone. Hopkins

made a leaping grab while surrounded by three defenders.

Murray threw for 245 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 61 yards and two

more scores on 11 carries. He became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to

score a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games. Hopkins finished with 127

receiving yards on seven catches. Kenyon Drake added 100 rushing yards on 16

carries for the Cardinals (6-3).

American Football COVID-19 positives more than double in NFL testing 10/11/2020 AT 19:16

Josh Allen threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds

remaining to put Buffalo on top prior to the Cardinals' Hail Mary pass. Allen

threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his

team with 38 rushing yards on seven carries and caught a touchdown pass.

Saints 27, 49ers 13

Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns and host New Orleans overcame the loss of

Drew Brees to defeat San Francisco.

Kamara rushed for two touchdowns and caught Brees' final pass of the game for

a second-quarter touchdown as the Saints (7-2) won their sixth consecutive

game. Brees did not play in the second half because of a rib injury; Jameis

Winston and Taysom Hill played in his place.

Nick Mullens made his fifth start in place of injured Jimmy Garropolo (ankle)

for the 49ers (4-6) and completed 24 of 38 passes for 247 yards with one

touchdown and two interceptions.

Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23

Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and scored on a run, and running back

Ronald Jones II burst free for a 98-yard touchdown scamper as visiting Tampa

Bay bounced back for a victory against Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.

The Buccaneers (7-3), who racked up 544 yards of total offense, swept the

season series from Carolina, both times following a loss to the New Orleans

Saints. Brady, who was coming off one of the worst performances of his 21-year

career, was 28-for-39 for 341 yards.

The Panthers (3-7) lost their fifth consecutive game despite quarterback Teddy

Bridgewater's two touchdown passes. He was 18-for-24 for 136 yards and an

interception before exiting with a knee injury on a fourth-quarter sack with

about five minutes left.

Dolphins 29, Chargers 21

Tua Tagovailoa tossed two touchdowns and improved to 3-0 as a starter in

leading host Miami past Los Angeles.

Miami (6-3) won its fifth straight game as Tagovailoa completed 15 of 25

passes for 169 yards and no interceptions. Tagovailoa outdueled fellow rookie

quarterback Justin Herbert, who was selected sixth in the 2020 NFL Draft --

one spot after Tagovailoa.

The Chargers (2-7) are in last place in the AFC West, and Herbert is 1-7 as a

starter. Herbert completed 20 of 32 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and

one interception.

Rams 23, Seahawks 16

Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns as Los Angeles moved into a three-way

tie for first place in the NFC West with a victory against visiting Seattle in

Inglewood, Calif.

The Rams (6-3) pulled even with the Seahawks (6-3), who have lost three of

their past four games, and the Arizona Cardinals (6-3), who defeated the

Buffalo Bills.

The Rams held Seattle to a season low in points. The Seahawks had scored more

than 30 points in seven of their previous eight games, with 27 their low

before Sunday.

Packers 24, Jaguars 20

Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help host Green

Bay defeat pesky Jacksonville at Lambeau Field.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams had scoring receptions for the

Packers (7-2), who lead the NFC North. Rodgers finished 24 of 34 for 325 yards

and one interception, his third of the season.

Keelan Cole Sr. returned a punt 91 yards for a score as the Jaguars (1-8)

suffered an eighth straight loss. Jacksonville rookie Jake Luton, making his

second career start in place of injured Gardner Minshew II (thumb), was 18 of

35 for 169 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in mid-30-degree

weather.

Steelers 36, Bengals 10

Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four

touchdowns, as Pittsburgh remained undefeated by routing visiting Cincinnati.

While the Steelers' run game sputtered, totaling only 44 yards, Roethlisberger

was 27 of 46 with scoring passes to rookie Chase Claypool (two), Diontae

Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Pittsburgh (9-0) was not assured

Roethlisberger would be available until Saturday because of COVID-19 contact

tracing protocol.

For Cincinnati (2-6-1), rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was 21 of 40 for 213

yards with a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Burrow played much of the game on

what appeared to be a sore left ankle. The Bengals went 0-for-13 on third-down

chances.

Raiders 37, Broncos 12

Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Jeff Heath intercepted

two passes as host Las Vegas forced five turnovers en route to its third

straight victory over Denver.

It was the second 100-yard rushing game in the last three, and seventh in 22

career games for Jacobs. Las Vegas (6-3) closed to within two games of

first-place Kansas City in the AFC West.

Derek Carr completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards, Daniel Carlson added three

field goals and Devontae Booker added two fourth-quarter touchdown runs for

the Raiders. Drew Lock completed 23 of 47 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown

but was intercepted four times for Denver (3-6).

Browns 10, Texans 7

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 230 yards on the ground and Cleveland

slugged out a victory over visiting Houston.

Chubb and Hunt recorded 19 attempts each against the Texans' 32nd-ranked run

defense. After Houston (2-7) closed to within three points on a 16-yard

touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Pharaoh Brown with 4:59 remaining, Chubb

sealed the win with a 59-yard, third-down run to the Houston 1, wisely running

out of bounds so that Cleveland could exhaust the game clock.

Chubb rushed for 126 yards in his first action since Week 4 due to a knee

injury. Hunt added 104 yards for the Browns (6-3). Watson finished 20 of 30

for 163 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice. The Texans totaled only

243 yards.

Giants 27, Eagles 17

Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and rushed for a touchdown as New York

tightened up the NFC East race with a win over Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium

in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jones completed 21 of 28 passes with no interceptions, marking the first time

in his two-year career he has played consecutive games with no turnovers.

Wayne Gallman added two short touchdown runs as New York (3-7) enters its bye

week with consecutive wins.

Carson Wentz hit on 21 of 37 passes for 208 yards with no touchdowns or

interceptions as Philadelphia failed to convert a single third down (0 for 9).

The Eagles (3-5-1) still sit atop the division but have a challenging schedule

ahead.

Lions 30, Washington 27

Matt Prater drilled a 59-yard field goal as time expired and Detroit posted

its first home win after squandering a 21-point lead, edging Washington.

Matthew Stafford passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions

(4-5), while Marvin Jones caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

D'Andre Swift had a combined 149 yards from scrimmage and hauled in one of

Stafford's scoring tosses.

Alex Smith threw for 390 yards for Washington (2-7), while Antonio Gibson

rushed for 45 yards and two scores.

--Field Level Media

American Football Jets No. 1 in current 2021 NFL Draft order 10/11/2020 AT 16:11