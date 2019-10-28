NFL roundup: Coleman, 49ers run over Panthers

Coming off a 9-0 shutout of the Washington Redskins, the 49ers' defense sacked

Kyle Allen seven times and forced three interceptions while limiting the

Carolina offense to 230 total yards. Allen entered with no interceptions while

going 4-0 in four starts this season.

The outcome was never in doubt, as the 49ers (7-0) took the opening kickoff

and quickly gobbled up 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass

from Jimmy Garoppolo to newcomer Emmanuel Sanders. Acquired earlier in the

week from Denver, Sanders finished with four catches for 25 yards.

Coleman scored from 19, 48 and 1 yards, Deebo Samuel scampered 20 yards on a

reverse, and Raheem Mostert capped the scoring on a 41-yard blast in the

fourth quarter. The 49ers finished with 232 yards rushing and 388 overall.

Patriots 27, Browns 13

Despite allowing just its fourth touchdown of the season, New England's

defense still played the lead role in beating Cleveland in Foxborough, Mass.,

staying undefeated and giving coach Bill Belichick his 300th career win.

Collecting turnovers on three consecutive plays in the first quarter, the

Patriots (8-0) turned them into 14 points, giving them the cushion they lived

off all game. New England's offense wasn't flashy while playing in a steady

downpour, but did get 259 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback

Tom Brady.

Cleveland (2-5) got 131 yards on 20 carries from running back Nick Chubb, but

he lost fumbles on back-to-back snaps that helped the Patriots get off to a

fast start. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards

with a touchdown and an interception while taking five sacks.

Packers 31, Chiefs 24

Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, including 159 yards

and two scores to running back Aaron Jones, as Green Bay won at short-handed

Kansas City.

Rodgers, coming off a perfect passer rating a week earlier against Oakland,

was often hounded by a blitzing Chiefs defense but engineered scores on three

straight possessions in the second half before running out the clock at the

end. The Packers improved to 7-1. Jones also rushed 13 times for 67 yards.

Drawing his first start since Week 12 of 2017 with Miami, Matt Moore passed

for 267 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs (5-3), filling in for injured

starter Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City has lost three straight at home.

Texans 27, Raiders 24

Deshaun Watson engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives as

injury-ravaged Houston rallied past visiting Oakland.

However, the Texans learned after the game that star defensive end J.J. Watt

will miss the remainder of the season.

Watson passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring strikes of

4 and 9 yards to tight end Darren Fells in the final period to lead the

comeback. Watson scrambled from pressure on the final touchdown pass to Fells,

absorbing a kick through the facemask to his left eye before completing the

toss that gave the Texans the lead for good with 6:26 left.

Lions 31, Giants 26

Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, two to Kenny Golladay, and

Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating visiting New York.

Stafford passed for 342 yards and was intercepted once for the Lions (3-3-1).

Rookie Daniel Jones passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Giants

(2-6), who have dropped four straight.

New York's Saquon Barkley rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries and caught eight

passes for 79 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown with 1:19 left. But the

Lions recovered the onside kick to clinch the win.

Rams 24, Bengals 10

Jared Goff passed for 372 yards and two touchdowns, and Cooper Kupp had 220

receiving yards and a spectacular score on a trick play as Los Angeles

defeated Cincinnati at London's Wembley Stadium

Todd Gurley rushed for a touchdown as the Rams (5-3) won for the second

consecutive week after a three-game losing streak. Kupp's 65-yard

second-quarter TD came on a double-reverse pitch back to the quarterback and

broke a 10-10 tie as Los Angeles took the lead for good.

Andy Dalton passed for 329 yards and one touchdown as the Bengals (0-8)

remained one of two winless teams in the NFL along with the Miami Dolphins,

who play Monday at Pittsburgh.

Seahawks 27, Falcons 20

Rookie DK Metcalf caught two touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, and Seattle

built a 24-0 advantage and held off a second-half rally to win at Atlanta.

The Falcons (1-7) played without quarterback Matt Ryan, whose streak of 154

consecutive starts was snapped because of a sprained ankle. Veteran backup

Matt Schaub was 39-of-52 passing for 460 yards, with one touchdown and one

interception. Julio Jones had 10 catches for 152 yards.

Seattle's Chris Carson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, most of it in the

first half as the Seahawks (6-2) built a 24-0 lead. Wilson completed 14 of 20

passes for 182 yards and two scores. Tyler Lockett had six receptions for 100

yards.

Jaguars 29, Jets 15

Rookie Gardner Minshew II passed for 279 yards and a career-high three

touchdown passes to lead host Jacksonville over New York and mistake-prone Sam

Darnold.

The Jaguars (4-4) have alternated a two-game losing skids with two-game

winning streaks throughout the first half of the season. The Jets are 1-6 for

the first time since 2014, when they opened 1-8.

Minshew threw TDs to Keelan Cole, Chris Conley and DJ Chark. Josh Lambo kicked

three field goals for and is now 21-for-21 this season. Darnold passed for 218

yards with two touchdowns to Ryan Griffin, but the Jaguars sacked him eight

times and picked him off three times.

Chargers 17, Bears 16

Philip Rivers passed for 201 yards and a touchdown, and Eddy Pineiro missed a

potential game-winning 41-yard field goal as time expired as visiting Los

Angeles edged Chicago.

The Chargers (3-5) exhaled with a victory as the Bears (3-4) sputtered down

the stretch. Rivers connected with Austin Ekeler for a go-ahead 11-yard

touchdown pass with 8:04 remaining to put Los Angeles ahead by the final

margin.

Bears rookie David Montgomery rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 27

carries, exceeding 100 yards for the first time in his career.

Colts 15, Broncos 13

Adam Vinatieri kicked a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left, and host

Indianapolis rallied to beat Denver.

Vinatieri atoned for a missed PAT and missed field-goal attempt to lift the

Colts (5-2) to their third straight win on a day in which quarterback Jacoby

Brissett was held in check. Brissett finished 15 of 25 for 202 yards, ran for

34 yards and lost a fumble.

Joe Flacco was 20-for-32 passing for 174 yards, taking a sack on the game's

final play as time ran out. Phillip Lindsay had 59 yards rushing, and Royce

Freeman ran for 40 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-6).

Eagles 31, Bills 13

Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott each rushed for a touchdown,

quarterback Carson Wentz tossed another and Philadelphia snapped its two-game

losing streak with a win in Buffalo.

Wentz was 17 of 24 for 172 yards, and the Eagles (4-4) rushed for 218 yards.

Howard ran for 96 yards on 23 carries. Sanders left with a reported shoulder

injury in the second half and didn't return after gaining 74 yards on three

carries.

Quarterback Josh Allen was 16 of 34 for 169 yards and two touchdowns for the

Bills (5-2). He was sacked four times and fumbled three times, losing one of

them.

Saints 31, Cardinals 9

Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes in his return from thumb surgery as

host New Orleans won its sixth straight game in a rout over Arizona.

Brees threw 43 passes and completed 34 to nine different receivers for 373

yards in his first action since injuring the thumb during a 27-9 loss to the

Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15.

The Saints (7-1), who were 5-0 as Teddy Bridgewater filled in for Brees, have

a bye this week. The Cardinals (3-4-1) saw their three-game winning streak

end.

Titans 27, Buccaneers 23

Ryan Tannehill's third scoring strike, an 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown

with 6:55 left, lifted Tennessee to victory over Tampa Bay in Nashville, Tenn.

Tannehill completed 21 of 33 passes for 193 yards in his second start after

replacing the benched Marcus Mariota for Tennessee (4-4).

Tampa Bay (2-5) had a couple of late chances, but Peyton Barber lost a yard on

a fourth-and-1 run from the Tennessee 32 on the first play after the

two-minute warning, and Jameis Winston was intercepted by Logan Ryan on the

Titans' 25 with 18 seconds left. Winston was intercepted twice and lost two

fumbles.

--Field Level Media